Craigslist scam uses real name to make phony sale

ELLSWORTH — Police say a man posing as an Ellsworth resident has scammed at least two residents of Southern states out of money when those residents attempted to get tickets to sporting events via Craigslist.

In the first instance, a man from St. Petersburg, Fla. called Ellsworth police on Feb. 15. He said he had recently attempted to buy tickets to an upcoming World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. WrestleMania event in Florida.

An ad for those tickets was posted on Craigslist, and the Florida man contacted the seller. The seller used the name of a real Ellsworth resident, but Ellsworth Police Detective Dotty Small said whoever was communicating with the would-be buyer in St. Petersburg was not actually that Ellsworth resident.

She made that determination after speaking with the real Ellsworth resident.

The St. Petersburg resident did not know any of this, however, and he ended up sending $280 via Western Union to the man who he believed was selling him tickets to WrestleMania.

That Florida resident never did get the tickets, though. Small said the scam artist using the Ellsworth resident’s name had multiple reasons for why the tickets were delayed — first it was inclement weather, and then he had to attend to his father-in-law when that man supposedly had a stroke and was taken to a Boston hospital.

Small said when she spoke with the real Ellsworth resident, that man said his father-in-law was in northern Maine and was feeling fine. She said it appeared the scam artist randomly selected the Ellsworth man’s name and used it to give his scam operation an air of legitimacy.

Adding to that air, Small said, was the fact that the emails coming from the scam artist were not ones typically associated with scammers — there were no misspelled words, for example, and the grammar and punctuation were correct.

Appearances, however, can be deceiving. Small said she contacted Western Union and found that the money the Florida man had wired was actually picked up not anywhere near Ellsworth, but instead at a Hannaford store in Portland.

Small said she got another call on Tuesday, this one from a Tennessee resident who wired $250 to the same apparent scammer for basketball tickets that never arrived.

Small said if an online seller that you’ve never met asks you to send money via Western Union, it should be a red flag. Craigslist, for its part, agrees.

“Never wire funds (e.g. Western Union) — anyone who asks you to is a scammer,” is the unequivocal warning it posts on the “Avoiding Scams” page on its website.

Small said that is especially important because someone who wires money via Western Union has no recourse if it ends up in the hands of a scammer.

“Once you send it Western Union, it’s gone,” she said.

Other tips offered by Craigslist include “Deal locally, face-to-face” and “Do not extend payment to anyone you have not met in person,” which Small agreed is all good advice.

For the two Southern residents out money, Small advised them to contact their local police departments. She said she can relay what she learned from Western Union to those officials once they contact her.