City police continue with speeding details May 31, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — Police have ticketed numerous drivers in various parts of the city in recent weeks, after a massive speed enforcement detail earlier in May on the Bangor Road. Those ticketed recently include: Roberta L. Lynk, 45, of Otis, 49 mph in a 35-mph zone on the Christian Ridge Road May 27. Nicoline M. Bach, 17, of Somerville, Mass., 59 mph in a 35-mph zone on Route 3 May 26. Danielle J. Willey, 30, of Milbridge, 54 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Bayside Road May 25. Robert L. Jordan, 32, of Eddington, 60 mph in a 35-mph zone on High Street May 22. Taylor K. Mason, 21, of Union, 49 mph in a 25-mph zone on the Bucksport Road May 21. Heather S. Frost, 53, of Surry, 49 mph in a 35-mph zone on the North Bend Road May 21. Bora H. Baki, 74, of Purcellville, Va., 49 mph in a 35-mph zone on the North Bend Road May 21. Stacey M. Conary, 43, of Hampden, 44 mph in a 25-mph zone on the Bucksport Road May 18. Brandon W. Buzzell, 21, of Kenduskeag, 69 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bucksport Road May 18. Clifton A. Sirois, 45, of Windsor, 44 mph in a 25-mph zone on the Bucksport Road May 17. Kevin B. Gooley, 21, of Hermon, 54 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Bangor Road May 16. Colson A. Tschauder, 68, of Bethlehem, Conn., 34 mph in a 25-mph zone on North Street May 13. The following drivers were ticketed in a 45-mph zone on Route 180 May 13 (each of them was ticketed for going 54 mph): Kristen M. Davis, 32, of Ellsworth. Harold L. Batson, 59, of Ellsworth. Bradley D. Tracy, 37, of Ellsworth. Franklin E. Wallace, 18, of Ellsworth. The following drivers were ticketed in a 55-mph zone on Route 1A on May 12 (each of them was ticketed for going 69 mph): Kristin A. Blanchette, 39, of Bar Harbor. Noam G. Terman, 25, of Troy. Jeffrey M. Hachey, 50, of Addison. Robert Lawford, 64, of Hulls Cove. Ross E. Garland, 48, of Potsdam, N.Y. Helena V. Munson, 20, of Bar Harbor. Calvin W. Ireland, 25, of Old Town. Charles R. Seyffer, 70, of Brunswick. Other drivers recently ticketed in the city include: Joshua M. Bagley, 35, of Newcastle, 70 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bucksport Road May 5. Nick R. Schwartz, 21, of Germantown, Tenn., 45 mph in a 25-mph zone on High Street May 4.