Cherryfield murder suspect held without bail; case advances

MACHIAS — Quaneysha Greeley, the 19-year-old murder suspect in the killing of Sally Shaw last month in Cherryfield, was held without bail on Wednesday afternoon after a judge heard arguments in the case and decided to proceed with the trial.

Leane Zainea, a Maine assistant attorney general, introduced a probable cause affidavit written by Detective Greg Roy of Major Crimes Unit North that provided new details in the case.

The affidavit states that Sally Shaw, the 55-year-old victim, died from a gunshot wound to the head, and was found at 5:47 a.m. on July 19. Her abandoned rental car was found later in the morning, and appeared to have crashed into an embankment on the side of the road.

According to the document, at 10:30 the night before, a driver named Robert King picked up Greeley and Carine Reeves, the other suspect, and drove them to a Rite Aid in Bangor for $200. Both suspects allegedly gave fake names — Greeley used Shaw’s. The affidavit alleges that Greeley gave King a phone number that was only one digit different than Shaw’s.

Greeley and Reeves were later picked up in New York City by police and charged in the case. The affidavit alleges that when she was in jail in New York, Greeley said during a phone call, “It’s not all him,” apparently referencing Reeves.

Zainea argued in court that because of these circumstances, the standard of probable cause was met to move forward with the case. Greeley is charged with intentional or knowing murder.

“The facts that are set forth in the affidavit about the defendant’s conduct after the case should be called into question,” Zainea said.

Defense attorney Jeff Davidson challenged the prosecution’s position by suggesting the affidavit lacked information about what actually occurred.

“There’s no factual assertion at all in any of the affidavits from the state of Maine that shows my client committed murder,” Davidson said in response to the state’s arguments. He said the affidavit provides details about before and after the death, but nothing about what actually happened to Shaw.

Davidson also said Greeley may have just witnessed a murder and was going along with someone she perceived to be dangerous.

“When you’re traveling with someone who just killed somebody, self-preservation becomes quite an issue,” he said. “There is no actual fact in here that says the state even knows who shot Sally in the head.”

“In reviewing both of the affidavits, what we actually have is a fairly detailed before and after,” said Judge Harold Stewart II before ruling that Greeley would be held without bail.

If a grand jury issues a formal indictment, she will have her next hearing on Sept. 15, when she will face an arraignment. Reeves is expected to be extradited to Maine from New York for a separate trial.