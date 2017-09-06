Bucksport Police Log Week of Sept. 7

BUCKSPORT — Aaron Chambers, 43, of Bucksport was arrested on Nicholson Avenue on Sept. 3 on charges of domestic assault and refusal to submit to arrest.

Justin Hanscom, 24, of Orland, was arrested on Aug. 30 on a Hancock County warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Accidents

Police said Clifford Winchester, 27, of Bucksport and Daniel Harlan, 34, of Bucksport, were driving west on Franklin Street in separate vehicles on Aug. 28 when Winchester made a right-hand turn onto McDonald Street before turning back onto Franklin Street. Winchester collided with Harlan, who is a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy, causing several thousand dollars in damage to his vehicle. Winchester’s vehicle sustained over $1,000 in damage. He was issued a summons on a charge of failure to maintain control of a moving vehicle.

According to police, Jeffrey Spear, 49, of Nobleboro, and Anne Sawyer, 33, of Berea, Ohio, collided with each other outside of the Irving gas station on August 30, causing $5,000 total damage.

Thefts

On Aug. 29, police received a report from a woman living on Noel Way saying that some of her DVDs and medication had been stolen. Officer Robert Findlay is investigating the incident.

Police received a report on Aug. 30 from a woman living in an apartment complex that a picture of hers worth $40, which had been hanging in a common room area, had been stolen. Officer Eric Marcel is investigating.

Summons

Mindy Carter, 25, of Blue Hill, was summoned on Mast Hill Road on Aug. 25 on a charge of failure to produce insurance.

Cassie Hutson, 30, of Bucksport, was summoned on a charge of violating the conditions of her bail on Harriman Cove Road on Aug. 29.

Dennis Knox, 55, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension on McDonald Street on Sept. 3. Knox was summoned again on the same charge on Sept. 4 on River Road.

Kimberly Matlack, 52, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of violating the conditions of her bail on Sept. 3.

Jon Holyoke, 30, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of assault on Silver Lake Road on Sept. 3.