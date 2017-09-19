Bucksport Police Log Week of Sept. 21

BUCKSPORT — Ronald Garner, 44, of Bucksport was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Hancock County and taken to jail on Sept. 18. The exact nature of the warrants was unavailable.

Assault

On Sept. 13, police responded to a report of a man assaulting a woman on Fir Street. Officer Eric Marcel is investigating the incident.

Theft

On Sept. 14, police received a report from a resident of Bucks Mills Road that a weed whacker worth $210 had been stolen. Officer Steven Bishop is investigating the incident.

On Sept. 17, police received a call from a taxi driver who claimed to have not received a fare after driving a customer to Bucksport. Officer Matthew Schmidt is investigating the incident.

Accident

Police said Sheila O’Donnell, 60, of Bucksport was pulling onto the shoulder of Route 46 on Sept. 16 when she struck a gravel patch, left the roadway, hit a mailbox and drove into a ditch. O’Donnell’s vehicle sustained $1,400 in damage and had to be towed out of the ditch.

Summonses

Yvonne Jones, 47, of Stonington was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 55 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone on Bucks Mills Road on Sept. 11, police said.

David Goguen, 41, of Belmont was summoned on a charge of failure to produce proof of insurance on Mast Hill Road on Sept. 11, police said.

Elaine Morey, 52, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of failure to produce proof of insurance on Central Street on Sept. 11, police said.

Annamarie Bernard, 29, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of failure to produce proof of insurance on Main Street on Sept. 14, police said.

Kati Burdet, 28, of Cornville was summoned on a charge of failure to produce proof of insurance on River Road on Sept. 17, police said.