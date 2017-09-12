Bucksport Police Log Week of Sept. 14

BUCKSPORT — Deric Ireland, 27, of Bucksport was arrested on Route 1 on Sept. 9 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Brandy Mylen, 32, of Bucksport was arrested on a probation hold on Route 1 on Sept. 9. She also was charged with violating the conditions of her bail.

Accidents

According to police, Marjorie Nightingale, 78, of Bucksport and Rosalind Ivens, 61, of Bucksport backed up into each other while pulling out of their parking spaces in the Hannaford parking lot on Sept. 3, causing $3,500 in total damage.

Police said Holly Ellis, 42, of Bucksport was passing Glenn Tarbox, 51, of Orland on Central Street on Sept. 7 when she collided with Tarbox, causing $300 in damage to his vehicle and $3,200 to her own.

According to police, Daniel Fiveland, 27, of Blue Hill was closely following Mark Conrady, 55, of Poland Springs on Route 1 on Sept. 8 when he collided with Conrady, causing $6,000 in total damage.

Police said Arnold Hooper, 81, of Penobscot was turning off of Elm Street and onto Main Street on Sept. 8 when he collided with a pedestrian, Shirley Cobb, 81, of Scarborough.

Cobb showed no signs of injuries, but she was transported to a hospital to be evaluated. Hooper’s vehicle was not damaged.

On Sept. 9, police responded to a report of a vehicle crashed on the side of the road on Franklin Street. Nobody was found at the scene. Officers Robert Findlay and Steven Bishop are investigating the incident.

Summonses

Casey O’Donnell, 32, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of criminal mischief on Sept. 4 after he allegedly keyed a vehicle that was parked on Broadway.

Barbara Allen, 45, of Bucksport was summoned on Main Street on Sept. 5 on a charge of failure to produce proof of insurance.

Nena Willey, 28, of Franklin was summoned on Sept. 9 on charges of operating after suspension, failure to produce proof of insurance and failing to register a motor vehicle.

James Juilli, 31, of Brewer was summoned on a charge of operating with a suspended registration on Route 1 on Sept. 9.

Ramon Perez, 17, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle on Route 1 on Sept. 10.

Evelyn Morin, 53, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of failure to produce proof of insurance on Route 46 on Sept. 10.

Jonathan Nutter, 18, of Cumberland, was summoned on a charge of failure to produce proof of insurance on Route 46 on Sept. 10.