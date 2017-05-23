Bucksport Police Log Week of May 25

BUCKSPORT — At around 8 p.m. on May 17, police received a report that a woman had stolen a sleeve of cigarettes from Tozier’s Market.

Officers Robert Findlay and Ryan Knight responded to the call and located the woman at a nearby apartment complex. Police said the woman gave the officers a false name, but Detective Sgt. David Winchester said that, “through really good police work,” the officers found out the woman’s real name was Maggie Brown. Police said she was wanted on arrest warrants and was on probation out of Portland.

Officers contacted the 24-year-old Portland woman’s probation officer, who authorized the arrest of Brown. She was arrested on charges of probation violation (four warrants) and charged with theft and unsworn falsification for giving officers a false name. Brown was taken to Hancock County Jail.

On May 19, Officer Robert Findlay responded to a 911 call from a residence on Jacob Buck Pond Road. There he arrested James Grimes, 57, of Bucksport on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing. Grimes was taken to jail.

Assault from the past

On May 21, police received a new disclosure regarding a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Bucksport 11 years ago. Winchester is investigating.

Accidents

Police reported that Jack McEwen, 31, of New Brunswick and a passenger were driving down Central Street on May 16 when his vehicle’s steering system malfunctioned.

The vehicle left the roadway, went into a ditch and drove over a culvert. The culvert acted as a ramp and the vehicle left the ground for a short time, going over a driveway and landing in the woods on the other side.

The vehicle hit two trees and a rock before stopping. There were no serious injuries and the car sustained $2,500 in damage. Police said the malfunction was verified by a towing company.

On May 18, police received a report from Abigail Landmesser, 26, of Poland Springs who said that her car’s bumper was damaged overnight while it was parked at Ramona’s, a bar on Route 1. Damage was estimated at $800, though police had no information on how the damage was caused.

Thomas Bouchard, 28, of Bucksport was driving on Williams Pond Road on May 21 when he struck a deer, causing $2,000 in damage to his vehicle. The deer had to be killed by police.

Miscellaneous

On May 15, a Bucksport man reported that he had received three scam calls from someone claiming to be from the U.S. Treasury Department.

The caller said the man had to pay $200 to receive money from the department. The Bucksport man did not pay the caller, so no money was lost.

“Those are starting to pick up again,” Winchester said about scam calls. “I’ve just noticed that recently we’ve had a lot.”

On May 18, a River Road resident said he returned from Florida to find that his riding lawnmower, power mower, rototiller, tow strap and wheelbarrow were all missing from his property. Officer Matt Schmidt is investigating.

Tyler McAllian, 23, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of littering out of a vehicle on Millvale Road on May 20.

A 15-year-old girl was charged with, but not arrested for, possession of a usable amount of marijuana at Bucksport High School on May 22.

Speeding

Kathleen Jellison, 52, of Orland, 66 mph in a 45-mph zone on Route 46 on May 16.

Joseph Gionet, 52, of Ellsworth, 71 mph in a 45-mph zone on Route 46 on May 18.

Ella Chapman, 21, of Thetford, Vt., 63 mph in a 45-mph zone on Route 46 on May 18.

Denise Dakin, 56, of Stockton Springs, 68 mph in a 45-mph zone on Route 46 on May 19.

Kyle Rice, 17, of Blue Hill, 69 mph in a 50-mph zone on River Road on May 19.