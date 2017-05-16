Bucksport Police Log Week of May 18

BUCKSPORT — Troy Jacobs Jr., 32, of Bucksport was arrested May 10 on a charge of domestic assault. He was later bailed from the Bucksport police station.

Police received a report of trespassing at an apartment building on May 7. Officer Steve Bishop is investigating the case.

Accidents

James Trembley, 60, of Bucksport was driving on Central Street May 10 when he hit a deer. No damage estimate was available.

Lucas Hanscom, 20, of Bucksport was driving on Jacob Buck Pond Road May 12 when he struck a deer, causing $700 damage to his vehicle.

Siri Beckman, 75, of Stonington and Julie Larrabee, 51, of Stockton Springs were driving in separate vehicles into Bucksport from Verona Island on May 13. Police said while attempting to turn right onto Route 1, Larrabee struck Beckman’s vehicle from behind, causing minor damage. Beckman was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Computer repair scam

An elderly Bucksport resident said on May 11 that she received a notice saying she had a virus on her computer. She paid $349 online to fix the computer, but the whole thing was a scam, police said.

Summonses

Travis Kepner, 30, of Holden, failure to produce proof of insurance and failure to notify police about a loaded firearm in his car. Kepner was summoned on Route 46 on May 7.

William Fongeallaz, 31, of Bangor, operating after suspension on May 9.

Gail Stinson, 39, of Deer Isle was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 69 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone on Route 46 on May 10, police said.

William Sepe, 82, of Rockport was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 54 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone on Route 46 on May 12, police said.

Michael Klenowski, 49, of Bucksport, drinking while operating a motor vehicle on Route 1 on May 13.

Kevin Pickoski, 36, of Bucksport, failure to produce proof of insurance on Main Street on May 13.