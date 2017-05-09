Bucksport Police Log Week of May 11

BUCKSPORT — Two residents were arrested after police responded to a domestic violence complaint May 7.

The call came in just before 4:30 p.m. Detective Sgt. David Winchester said the investigation that followed resulted in the arrest of Arthur Herbest, 22, of Bucksport, who was charged with domestic violence assault and criminal restraint.

The latter charge was filed because Herbest allegedly tried to prevent the female victim from leaving the scene, Winchester said.

That same investigation led to the arrest of Ashlei Webber, 25, of Bucksport, on a warrant out of Penobscot County. Herbest was taken to the Hancock County Jail, while Webber was bailed from the Bucksport police station.

Drunk driving

Around 3 p.m. on May 5, police received a call from a woman who said that a man was likely driving drunk in Bucksport after leaving from his home on Verona Island with a loaded rifle in his Dodge truck.

Police found the vehicle in question in the vicinity of the Circle K store on Route 1 and stopped the vehicle on Verona Island.

Joseph Gionet, 51, of Verona Island was arrested and charged with OUI.

Police received several other complaints of possibly intoxicated drivers in the past week, though the one involving Gionet was the only one that led to an arrest.

One came in at 1:20 in the morning on May 2, and another complaint just after 9 that morning, but police did not locate the vehicles described in either instance.

On May 5, police got information about an alleged drunk driver who was heading to a residence on Route 46 in Bucksport. By the time police got to the area, the vehicle in question had already arrived at the residence and was no longer being driven.

Wet road factor in crash

On the morning of May 6, just after 10 a.m., police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 46.

Winchester said Cory Turcotte, 26, of Bucksport lost control of the 2004 Ford pickup truck he was driving and the vehicle went into the ditch. Winchester said the road was wet at the time of the crash.

There was no reportable damage to the vehicle, and Turcotte was taken from the scene by ambulance with injuries Winchester described as minor.

Neighbors behaving badly

On May 1, police received a call from a resident at Knox View Apartments starting that a “neighbor came out screaming up the hallway” and “stated she was going to hit someone with a bat.” The threatened action failed to materialize, however.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on May 4, a River Road resident called to report “that the neighbors next door are shooting off fireworks.” Fireworks are not allowed to be used anywhere in the town at any time, under town ordinance.

Mean-spirited message

Around 11:40 a.m. on May 4, police received a complaint of “something written on the bathroom wall at Circle K” on Route 1. Police said it turned out to be a racist message, but not a threat.

Money taken

On the afternoon of May 5, a woman reported that a couple hundred dollars had been stolen from her purse. Officer Matt Schmidt is investigating.

Traffic violations

Jared Reed, 23, of Glenburn, operating after suspension on Route 46 May 5.

William Mandell, 56, of Stetson, operating without a license on the River Road May 6.

Speeding tickets

Cierra Jernigan, 29, of Bucksport, 54 mph in a 45-mph zone on Millvale Road on May 2. Jernigan also was issued a warning regarding her driver’s license.

Esther Sanborn, 50, of Hancock, 63 mph in a 45-mph zone on Route 46 May 4.