Bucksport Police Log Week of June 8

BUCKSPORT — Margaret Souza, 30, of Prospect was arrested on May 23 on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of operating after suspension.

The next day, Dylan Sieber, 22, of Bucksport turned himself in on a charge of failure to appear for operating after suspension.

Sara Malta, 22, of Bucksport was arrested on May 27 on two warrants from Penobscot County, one for unpaid fines for operating after suspension and another for unpaid fines for possession of drugs.

Teresa Geel, 52, of Bucksport was arrested June 2 on a charge of failure to pay a fine.

Michael Bowden, 19, of Bucksport, was arrested June 3 on charges of operating after suspension and illegal attachment of plates.

Accidents

Police said Derek Whalen, 23 of Bucksport was stopped at the intersection of Route 1 and Main Street on May 28 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Jennifer Curtis, 41, of Rockport.

Curtis’s vehicle sustained $2,500 in damage. Whalen’s was not significantly damaged.

According to police, James Avery, 27, of Ellsworth struck a vehicle driven by Alison Miner, 70, of Brooksville on Route 1 on May 30. There were no injuries and no damage estimate.

Police said Carmen Williams, 25, of Brewer was turning left onto Bucks Mills Road on June 2 when Samuel Thomas, 22, of Glenburn ran into the back of Williams’ car. Both cars sustained $3,000 in damage and had to be towed from the scene.

According to police, Cheri Roi, 57, of Bucksport was driving north on Central Street on June 2 when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Roi was traveling with her granddaughter. While the granddaughter was unharmed, Roi had to be transported for non-life-threatening injuries. Roi’s car sustained $5,000 worth of damage.

A driver on Bucks Mills Road called police on June 2 to say that he had heard a pop from his car. He got out of the car and shortly afterward the car caught on fire. By the time Officer Ernie Fitch arrived, police said, the fire was fully involved and the Bucksport Fire Department was called in to put it out.

Car-deer collisions

Justin Willis, 20, of Castine was driving south on Route 15 on May 22 when he hit a deer, causing $1,500 in damage to his vehicle.

That same day, William Parent, 36, of Bucksport was driving south on Route 46 when he struck a deer, causing $200 in damage to his vehicle.

Francis Bragdon, 40, of Bucksport was driving on Millvale Road on May 25 when she struck a deer, causing $1,000 in damage to her vehicle.

Peter Desjardins, 47, of Bucksport was driving north on Bucks Mills Road on May 31 when he struck a deer, causing $1,200 in damage to his vehicle.

Summonses

Jonathan Bowden, 28, of Brewer was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 49 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone on Bucks Mills Road on May 22, police said.

Mark Plummer, 51, of Hermon, was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 59 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone on Bucks Mills Road on May 26, police said.

Benjamin Theriault-Cotton, 37, of Winterport, for failure to produce proof of insurance on Main Street on May 29.

Zachary Snowman, 22, of Orland was summonsed on a speeding charge for driving 55 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone on Bucks Mills Road and for operating after suspension on May 30, police said.

Brionna Blodgett, 21, of Brooklin, for failure to produce proof of insurance on Route 46 on June 4.

Savannah Lowrey-Coombs, 19, of Sargentville was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 54 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone on Route 46 on June 4, police said.