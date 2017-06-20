Bucksport Police Log Week of June 22

BUCKSPORT — Rachel Goguen, 34, of Ellsworth was arrested on June 13 on a warrant for failure to appear out of Houlton District Court. Her initial charge was theft, police said.

Dina Francis, 34, of Bangor was arrested on June 17 on a warrant for unpaid fines for attaching false license plates.

Steven Kane Jr., 25, of Bucksport was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and violation of probation on June 17.

At 4:30 a.m. on June 19, Officer Steve Bishop responded to a report of an out-of-control man at a residence on Colby Crossing. Police said that, as a result of his investigation, Bishop arrested Christopher Allen, 28, of Bucksport on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, violation of conditions of release and for violating his probation. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Accidents

Police said Cameron Brann, 27, of Whitefield was driving toward the intersection of Route 1 and Bridge Street on June 13 when he looked away from the roadway and rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jeremy Danforth, 35, of Poland Springs. Danforth’s vehicle was stopped at the traffic light. Brann’s vehicle sustained $5,000 in damage, while Danforth’s vehicle sustained $200 in damage.

Police said Andrew Harriman, 41, of Stonington was driving north on River Road on June 17 when he fell asleep, left the roadway and struck a mailbox and a retaining wall. Harriman’s vehicle had to be towed from the scene. No damage estimate was available.

Summonses

Nigel Chase, 47, of Brooksville was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 60 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone on Route 46 on June 12, police said.

Julian Loring, 25, of Bangor was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension on Main Street on June 17.