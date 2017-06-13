Bucksport Police Log Week of June 15

BUCKSPORT — At around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, police received a report from a motorist about a man lying bloody and not breathing in the roadway at Grant Lane.

Bucksport police, fire and rescue responded, and the Maine State Police assisted with the investigation. The body was identified as 72-year-old Richard Newbegin and was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta, where the cause of death remains under investigation.

Accidents

Police said Jesse Cassidy, 45, of Orrington left the road on Bucks Mills Road as he swerved to avoid a deer at around 1 a.m. on June 5.

Cassidy ended up in a ditch and damaged his vehicle. Cassidy called police to report the incident at around 6 a.m.. He was summoned for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Later that day, police said, Michael Brennan, 46, of Penobscot struck a deer on Mast Hill Road, causing $2,000 in damage to his vehicle.

According to police, Nancy Keene, 76, of Bucksport was backing out of the Tozier’s Market parking lot on June 6 when she struck a FedEx vehicle driven by Roderick Grant, 61, of Brewer, causing $200 in damage.

Later that day, police said, Eugene Bass, 51, of Bucksport and Walker Westover, 24, of Bucksport were both traveling south on River Road when Westover struck Bass, causing more than $1,000 in total damage.

Police said Maverine Fish, 51, of Cambridge, was backing out of Tozier’s Market on June 8 while Kevin Pickoski, 36, of Bucksport was turning left into the same parking lot. According to police, Fish backed into Pickoski, causing over $1,000 in damage.

Police said Annette Arsenault, 56, of Bucksport was pulling out of Bangor Savings Bank on June 9 when she backed into a vehicle being driven by Sarah Moore, 25, of Bucksport, who was driving south on Mechanic Street. Each vehicle sustained $2,000 in damage.

Summonses

Allison Tunick, 44, of Bangor was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 69 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour-zone on Route 46 on June 8, police said.

Alexis Pratt, 19, of Bangor and Cassidy Wintermute, 18, of Newport were both summoned on a charge of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor on June 10, police said.

Janmarie Grant, 30, of Brooklin was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 54 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour-zone on Route 46 on June 11, police said.

Deborah Bernal, 64, of Brooksville, was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 54 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour-zone on Route 46 on June 11, police said.

Cassie Hutson, 30, of Penobscot was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension on Main Street on June 11.