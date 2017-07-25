Bucksport Police Log Week of July 27

BUCKSPORT — On July 17, police arrested Philip Galarneau, 51, of Dedham on a Washington County warrant for unpaid fines.

Nicholas Flores, 18, of Bucksport was arrested on a charge of violating the conditions of his bail on July 22.

Accidents

According to police, Carter Tolmasoff, 16, of Bucksport was driving south on River Road on July 18 when he lost control of his vehicle. Police said Tolmasoff overcorrected, and the vehicle then left the roadway, broke a utility pole and rolled over. Tolmasoff was treated for non-life-threatening injuries on the scene by an ambulance crew. No damage estimate was available for the vehicle.

Police said Jeremy Pellon, 34, of Levant was stopped on Main Street on July 21, waiting for Sandra Ward, 75, of Bucksport to reverse. Ward didn’t see Pellon’s vehicle, so she collided with it, causing $1,000 in damage to each vehicle.

According to police, Shelby Heath, 49, of Oxford was driving south on Route 46 on July 22 when she swerved to miss a deer. Instead, she hit a guardrail, causing $8,000 in damage to her car. There were no injuries.

Police said Jennifer Holt, 43, of Bucksport was driving a motorcycle south on Route 15 on July 23 and was turning onto Millvale Road when she lost control of the motorcycle and fell off. Holt had to be transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Thefts

On July 20, police received a report from a motel that $400 had been stolen from a guest. The case is under investigation by Officer Dan Harlan

On July 22, a resident living on Mount Olive Heights reported that three packs of cigarettes had been stolen from his car. Officer Steven Bishop is investigating.

Detective Sgt. David Winchester is investigating a burglary that took place at a residence off of Route 46 on July 23.

Summonses

Lindsay Swanson, 25, of Verona Island was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension on Main Street on July 18.

Kathleen McDunnah, 42, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of violating the conditions of her release on July 18.

Raymond Emmons, 57, of Brownsville was summoned on a charge of operating with an expired license on July 22 on Main Street.

Amy Utley, 43, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of violating the conditions of her release on Main Street on July 22.

Dylan Fisher, 18, of Bucksport, was summoned on charges of operating without a license and possession of liquor by a minor on July 22 on Route 1.