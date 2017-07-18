Bucksport Police Log Week of July 20

BUCKSPORT — Christopher Allen, 28, of Bucksport was arrested on July 16 on charges of violating the conditions of his release, criminal trespass and violating the conditions of his probation.

That same day, Jacob Bowden, 28, of Brewer turned himself in on a warrant for unpaid fines out of Penobscot County.

Theft

On July 13, a resident of Bucksmills Road reported that his toolbox had been stolen. Police said the toolbox and its contents are worth between $3,000 and $4,000. Officer Eric Marcel is investigating the case.

Tires slashed

On July 16, a vehicle owner reported that all four tires on his vehicle had been slashed while it was parked at the Silver Lake boat landing. Officer Eze Van Buckley is investigating the case.

Scams

Police have received several reports of scams lately. While no money was lost, Detective Sgt. David Winchester advised residents, particularly older ones, to keep an eye out for scam attempts.

Summonses

Brandon McQuarrie, 27, of Orrington was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension on River Road on July 9.

Kalissa Hayes, 23, of Prospect was summoned on a charge of failure to produce insurance on Route 46 on July 10.

Abby Bowden, 22, of Dedham was summoned on a charge of failure to produce insurance on Route 1 on July 12.

Jenna Maddocks, 24, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of driving with an expired license on Main Street on July 16. She also was warned for an expired inspection sticker and erratic operation.