Bucksport Police Log Week of Feb. 9

BUCKSPORT — The police and fire departments responded to a vehicle fire on Millvale Road on Feb. 4.

Upon arriving, they found the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, the vehicle was declared a complete loss.

The fire is under investigation by members of the Police Department and the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Accidents

Police reported a few car accidents, most of which were caused by slippery road conditions.

On Jan. 25, a car driven by Nathan Tapley, 17, of Bucksport left the road on Route 46 due to slippery conditions and struck a utility pole.

The crash caused significant damage to the car, damaged the pole and led to a power outage.

Tapley received treatment for minor injuries by paramedics and was released at the scene. Central Maine Power workers arrived to fix the pole.

On Jan. 29, a vehicle driven by Nariah Arey, 24, of Orrington left the road on Route 46 due to slippery conditions and had to be towed back.

There was no damage to the vehicle.

On Feb. 1, a Penobscot Ambulance Corps ambulance driven by Emmie Peasley, 29, of Brooksville was traveling on River Road with lights and sirens on when it clipped mirrors with a car driven by Raymond Wight, 49, of Bucksport.

The incident resulted in minor damage.

Damaged door

Police said the glass part of the front door at McDonald’s was kicked on Jan. 27, causing $500 in damage. Police are investigating.

Car/deer accidents

Police reported three car-deer collisions.

Lindsey Watson, 29, of Levant struck a deer on River Road on Jan. 23, causing $2,500 in damage.

Timothy Spahr, 52, of Orrington struck a deer on River Road the morning of Feb. 3. No damage estimate was given.

Robert Cloutier, 79, of Bucksport was driving on Millvale Road on Feb. 3 when he struck a deer, causing some damage.

Summonses

Gabriel Sepp, 27, of Newburgh was summoned on a speeding charge for allegedly traveling 44 mph in a 35-mph zone on Silver Lake Road on Jan. 22.

Dustin Bires, 19, of Bucksport, failure to produce proof of insurance on Central Street on Jan. 31.

Katherine Malia, 28, of Bangor, failure to produce proof of insurance on River Road on Feb. 3.

Richard Farrell, 32, of Bristol, failure to produce proof of insurance on Route 46 on Feb. 5.

Chelsi Leach, 27, of Bangor was summoned on a speeding charge for allegedly traveling 66 mph in a 45-mph zone on Route 46 on Feb. 5.