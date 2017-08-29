Bucksport Police Log Week of Aug. 31

BUCKSPORT — Randy Grindle, 29, of Bucksport was arrested on Bucksmills Road on Aug. 23 on warrants charging him with felony stalking, misdemeanor stalking and violating the conditions of his bail.

Bernard Cough, 26, of Bangor also was arrested on Bucksmills Road on Aug. 23 on a warrant out of Bangor charging him with violating the conditions of his bail.

Kimberly Matlack, 52, of Bucksport was arrested on Noel Way on Aug. 25 on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Andrew Dicesare, 29, of Orrington was arrested on River Road on Aug. 27 on a Hancock County warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Accidents

Police said a vehicle operated by George Lachat, 69, of Florida was struck by Charissa Astbury, 16, of Bucksport in the parking lot of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Aug. 22, causing $3,000 in damage.

According to police, Kenneth Tomlin, 53, of Bucksport was driving on Hinks Street on Aug. 24 when he suffered a medical episode, lost control of his vehicle and struck the brick wall of a cemetery. The wall was undamaged, but Tomlin’s vehicle sustained $2,500 in damage.

Police said Susan Arthur, 47, of Lamoine was parked in the Hannaford parking lot on Aug. 24 when Lucille Soper, 82, of Orland struck her vehicle. No damage estimate was available.

According to police, Maryann Jaudreau, 80, of Hermon was backing out of a parking space at McDonald’s on Aug. 25 when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Steven Lomastro, 66, of North Kingstown, R.I., causing $1,700 in total damage.

Amanda Lally, 39 of Bucksport was driving on Silver Lake Road on Aug. 25 when she struck a deer, causing $1,000 in damage to her vehicle.

Vandalism

Police responded to a report of vandalism at the Reggie Ginn Field on Aug. 25. Several dozen cigarette butts were found in one dugout and black spray-painted graffiti was found in the other. Detective Sgt. David Winchester said police will patrol that area more often.

Summonses

Brenden Russell, 24, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension on Mast Hill Road on Aug. 22.

David Petito, 35, of Little Deer Isle was summoned on a speeding charge on Mast Hill Road on Aug. 26. His speed at the time was unavailable.

Liza Kling, 38, of Bucksport was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 73 miles per hour in a 45 mile-per-hour zone on Bucksmills Road on Aug. 26, police said.