Bucksport Police Log Week of Aug. 3

BUCKSPORT — Jacob Bowden, 28, of Brewer was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct on Main Street on July 28.

Tina Sieber, 36, who has no address at the moment, was arrested on July 26 for a warrant out of Bangor for unpaid fines.

Theft

On July 25, a resident living off of Route 46 reported that six of his marijuana plants had been stolen. The case is under investigation by Officer Matt Schmidt.

Accidents

Lisa Drake, 51, of Bucksport was driving on Silver Lake Road on July 25 when she struck a deer. Her vehicle was undamaged.

Amanda Burgess, 31, of Orland was driving south on Bucks Mills Road when she struck a deer, causing $2,000 in damage to her vehicle.

Hannah Bard, 26, of Auburn was backing out of a parking spot at the Tim Emery Municipal Pool on July 25 when she struck a vehicle owned by Nick Tymoczko, 31, of Bucksport, causing $1,500 in damage.

Paul Munro, 70, of Bucksport was driving into Bucksport from Verona Island on July 26 while Joshua Shute, 42, of Stockton Springs was driving out of the Irving gas station on Route 1. Due to congested traffic, the two collided, causing $2,000 in damage.

Juanita Bowden, 53, of Bucksport and George Kreps, 72, of Palmyra were both backing out of parking spots at McDonald’s on July 30 when their vehicles struck each other, causing minor damage.

Summonses

Juan Mendez, 58, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension on River Road on July 29.

Tyler Haas, 28, of Penobscot, was summoned on a charge of littering on River Road on July 30.