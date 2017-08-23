Bucksport Police Log Week of Aug. 24

BUCKSPORT — William Gallant, 20, of Beaufort, S.C., was arrested on Route 1 on Aug. 20 on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and operating after suspension.

Brandy Mylen, 32, of Bucksport was arrested on Aug. 16 on a Penobscot County warrant for failure to appear in court.

Sara Small, 25, of Deer Isle, was arrested on Mast Hill Road on Aug. 21 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Accidents

Police said Michael Joyce, 61, of Ellsworth was driving north on Route 46 when he left the roadway after checking his speedometer. Joyce was summoned on a charge of failure to produce insurance. His car sustained $1,200 in damage.

Vandalism

On Aug. 17, police responded to a report of graffiti underneath the bridge near Perry’s Landing. Officer Eric Marcel is investigating the incident.

Summonses

Matthew Vincent, 18, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension on Franklin Street on Aug. 14.

Alyssa McCormick, 19, of Surry was summoned on a charge of failure to produce insurance and warned for speed on Bucks Mills Road on Aug. 15.

Benjamin Frost, 32, of Penobscot was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 49 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone on Bucks Mills Road on Aug. 20.

Allyson Larsen, 28, of Deer Isle was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension on Route 1 on Aug. 20.

Cody Ames, 32, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension on Route 1 on Aug. 20.