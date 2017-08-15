Bucksport Police Log Week of Aug. 17

BUCKSPORT — On July 23, police received a complaint of vandalism from a residence on Whitetail Ridge. The house had been vacant when it was entered and it sustained about $10,000 in damage from burglars.

Detective Sgt. David Winchester investigated the incident and charged four Bucksport boys, aged 12, 13, 14 and 16, with burglary and aggravated criminal mischief. Two of the boys were charged Aug. 1 and the other two were charged Aug. 13.

Arrests

On Aug. 13, Randy Grindle, 29, of Bucksport was arrested on a warrant out of Bangor charging him with failure to appear in court.

Abuse

On Aug. 11, the Department of Health and Human Services referred an allegation of child abuse to Bucksport police. Officer Robert Findlay is investigating the case.

Thefts

On Aug. 7, police received a complaint of a theft of toilet paper and garbage bags from the public restrooms near the Bucksport marina. Winchester said police are reviewing security camera footage to investigate the incident.

On Aug. 7, Officer Ryan Knight investigated a report of theft. As a result of the investigation, he charged Kimberly Matlack, 52, of Bucksport with burglary of a motor vehicle and theft.

Accidents

Police said Ellen Hearsey, 81, of Bucksport was backing out of a parking space on Franklin Street on Aug. 11 when she struck the side of a parked vehicle owned by Catherine Estabrook, 64, of Verona Island, causing minor damage.

According to police, Harry Hanscom, 79, of Orrington and Robert Gordon, 61, of Warren backed their vehicles into each other near the Harbor View Grille on Aug. 12, causing minor damage.

Police said a vehicle driven by Trina McCormick, 71, of Kingstree, S.C., sustained $600 in damage on Aug. 12 when part of a car wash got hooked onto the hood of the car.

According to police, Jared Warren, 35, of North Waterboro was driving a motorcycle south on Millvale Road on Aug. 12 while Debora McCoy, 58 of Winterport was pulling out of a driveway onto Millvale Road. Seeing McCoy’s vehicle, Warren attempted to brake and then laid the motorcycle down.

Warren was ejected from the motorcycle, which collided with McCoy’s vehicle and tore off its front bumper. Warren was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The brand-new motorcycle sustained extensive damage, police said.

Deer collisions

Police said Misty Young, 52, of Bucksport was traveling north on Church Road on Aug. 7 when she hit a deer, causing $1,500 in damage to her vehicle.

According to police, Alice Easton, 70, of Holden was driving north on Route 46 on Aug. 11 when she struck a deer, causing $1,000 in damage to her vehicle.

Summonses

On Aug. 12, Alexis Pratt, 19, of Bangor was summoned on Franklin Street on a charge of smoking with a minor under 16 in a vehicle.

On Aug. 13, Arthur Herbest, 23, of Bucksport was summoned on Route 1 on a charge of failure to produce proof of insurance.