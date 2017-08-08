Bucksport Police Log Week of Aug. 10

BUCKSPORT — Ashlei Webber, 25, of Bucksport was arrested on Aug. 2 on a warrant out of Penobscot County for failure to appear in court.

The next day, Staphne Foster, 28, of Deer Isle was arrested on a warrant out of Hancock County for forgery.

Fraud and theft

On July 31, a resident of Mast Hill Road reported paying several thousand dollars for someone to do roof work and carpentry, but the work was never done. Officer Matt Schmidt is investigating the incident.

The same day, a woman reported that her wallet, containing a small amount of cash and personal effects, was stolen. Officer Eze Van Buckley is investigating the incident.

Accidents

Police said Andrew Atherton 17, of Ellsworth was backing up in the Tim Emery Municipal Pool parking lot on July 31 when he collided with a vehicle last driven by Jayson Clough, 46, of Glen Cove, causing $1,000 in total damage.

Darin Woodman, 28, of Bucksport was driving on Jacob Buck Pond Road on Aug. 6 when he hit a deer, lost control of his vehicle and ended up in a ditch, causing $5,000 in damage to his vehicle.

Summonses

Kayla Pomeroy, 25, of Hermon was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension on Mast Hill Road on July 31.

Troy Cary, 47, of Bucksport was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 44 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone on Silver Lake Road on July 31.

Jeffrey Vanidestine, 59, of Orrington was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 49 miles per hour in a 40 mile-per-hour zone on Church Road on Aug. 1.

Erlene Morgan, 56, of Orrington was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 60 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone on Bucks Mills Road on Aug. 1

Keith Carnahan, 34, of Blue Hill, was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 54 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone on Route 1 on Aug. 6.

Steve Kane Sr., 54, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of assault outside of a restaurant on Main Street Aug. 6.