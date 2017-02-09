Bucksport PD receives grant for extra speeding details

BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport Police Department was recently awarded $2,800 from the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety to run extra speed enforcement shifts on Bucksport’s most heavily used roads.

The extra shifts started Tuesday and will continue through September. Detective Sgt. David Winchester said the purpose of the grant was to reduce the number of speeding-related traffic accidents.

“The idea is to look at our traffic accident figures, do these special details and see if we’ve dropped our accidents that are related to speed,” he said. “We’re not looking to go out and get a bunch of tickets. We want people to be aware we’re doing it and just slow down.”

Route 46, Route 15, Main Street and Route 1 are among the most heavily used roads in Bucksport. According to the Bucksport police log, several people are summoned for speeding on Route 46 almost every week.

Winchester said that those tickets can get expensive, costing drivers a minimum of $119 a pop. But that’s nothing compared to the potential physical consequences of driving too fast.

“If you’re speeding the likelihood is that there’ll be more damage because the crash is more violent,” Winchester said. “And if you’re speeding you’re more likely to have injury.”

While writing the application for the grant, Winchester tallied that there were 175 traffic-related accidents in Bucksport in 2015, of which 3.75 percent were directly related to speeding. In 2016, there were 155 accidents, of which 4.4 percent were directly related to speed.

“Again, our goal isn’t to surprise people and write tickets,” Winchester said. “If we get people to slow down that’d be fine.”