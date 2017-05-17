Bucksport man found not guilty of bar break-in May 17, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County jury Tuesday found a Bucksport man not guilty of burglary and theft in connection with a break-in at Ramona’s Bar in Bucksport last fall. John Steed, an attorney with the law offices of Ellen S. Best in Blue Hill, represented Trevor King, 21. Steed said the jury deliberated for about 20 minutes before finding King not guilty. “Trevor King was an honor student at Bucksport High School and always maintained his innocence,” Steed said. “I am grateful that the jury returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty.” Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Jury convicts family members of interfering with arrest - May 17, 2017 Bucksport man found not guilty of bar break-in - May 17, 2017 Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of May 18 - May 16, 2017