Bucksport man found not guilty of bar break-in

ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County jury Tuesday found a Bucksport man not guilty of burglary and theft in connection with a break-in at Ramona’s Bar in Bucksport last fall.

John Steed, an attorney with the law offices of Ellen S. Best in Blue Hill, represented Trevor King, 21.

Steed said the jury deliberated for about 20 minutes before finding King not guilty.

“Trevor King was an honor student at Bucksport High School and always maintained his innocence,” Steed said. “I am grateful that the jury returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty.”