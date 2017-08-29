Bucksport man arrested in California, charged with murder

BUCKSPORT — According to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) news release, Robert Colson, 34, of Bucksport was arrested in Contra Costa County, Calif., over the weekend on a warrant for first degree murder.

The murder victim, Matthew Schoshke, was found by a family member at his home in Tescott, Kan., on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Shortly after he was found, the KBI put out a bulletin that said Schoshke’s Ford F150 truck, which read “Eat Beef” on the front tag, had been stolen.

According to the news release, authorities received a tip on Tuesday, Aug. 22, that the truck may have been located in Los Angeles. KBI agents and the Ottawa County (Kan.) sheriff traveled to California, collected evidence from the truck, and identified Colson as a suspect.

Before police could locate him, Colson allegedly stabbed a person aboard an Amtrak train in Martinez, Calif., over the weekend. The Mainer was injured while trying to escape the train.

Colson may be extradited to Kansas after his release from the hospital. Bucksport Police Chief Sean Geagan said his department has assisted with the investigation.