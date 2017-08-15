Blue Hill boy charged with felony burglary August 15, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News BLUE HILL — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies handled multiple burglaries in the past week. Deputy Jeff McFarland said a Blue Hill boy, 13, broke into Merrill and Hinckley Friday. The Hancock County Regional Communications Center got a call about the burglary while it was in progress at 12:56 a.m. McFarland, Lt. Tim Cote, Deputy Travis Frost and his police dog Finn responded along with Maine State Police Cpl. Dan Ryan. The boy fled the scene prior to police arriving but was identified on Saturday, McFarland said. McFarland charged the boy with felony burglary. Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster explained that a burglary of a commercial structure is considered a Class C felony in Maine. A Franklin man reported Aug. 8 that a safe and cash are missing from his residence. McFarland is investigating. A Fletchers Landing woman reported cash and change missing from her residence Aug. 10. Deputy Zach Allen is investigating. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth AmericanNews Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Blue Hill boy charged with felony burglary - August 15, 2017 Blue Hill Memorial Hospital still in the black - August 14, 2017 Stonington to update comprehensive plan - August 11, 2017