Blue Hill boy charged with felony burglary

BLUE HILL — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies handled multiple burglaries in the past week.

Deputy Jeff McFarland said a Blue Hill boy, 13, broke into Merrill and Hinckley Friday.

The Hancock County Regional Communications Center got a call about the burglary while it was in progress at 12:56 a.m.

McFarland, Lt. Tim Cote, Deputy Travis Frost and his police dog Finn responded along with Maine State Police Cpl. Dan Ryan.

The boy fled the scene prior to police arriving but was identified on Saturday, McFarland said.

McFarland charged the boy with felony burglary.

Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster explained that a burglary of a commercial structure is considered a Class C felony in Maine.

A Franklin man reported Aug. 8 that a safe and cash are missing from his residence. McFarland is investigating.

A Fletchers Landing woman reported cash and change missing from her residence Aug. 10. Deputy Zach Allen is investigating.