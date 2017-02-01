Birdsacre arsonist sentenced to three years in prison

ELLSWORTH — A man who set fire to a museum at Stanwood Wildlife Sanctuary, seriously injuring an Ellsworth firefighter, was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday.

Christopher Kidder, 33, pleaded guilty to arson, burglary and aggravated assault in Hancock County Superior Court. The plea was part of an agreement, according to District Attorney Matt Foster. The state dismissed two counts of aggravated criminal mischief and individual counts of assault, burglary and reckless conduct.

Judge Gregory Campbell sentenced Kidder to 10 years, all but three years suspended on the arson charge. Campbell ordered three-year concurrent terms on the charges of burglary and aggravated assault.

Kidder will receive credit for time served at the county jail. He has been incarcerated for 22 months.

Campbell also ordered Kidder to serve six years of probation upon his release from custody.

Kidder was represented by Ellsworth attorney Robert Van Horn and co-counsel Attorney Jacob Ferm.

The American could not immediately reach either defense attorney for comment.

While being interviewed by investigators in the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office, one investigator told Kidder that the Birdsacre incident was a cry for help, according to the affidavit.

“Kidder nodded his head in an up and down motion as if he agreed,” the officer stated.

Foster said that as part of the plea agreement, the defense dropped a motion seeking that Kidder’s confession be suppressed.

Investigators said Kidder started a fire at the sanctuary on March 2, 2014. The sanctuary’s museum, circa 1820, had been the home of the wildlife sanctuary’s founder, Cordelia Stanwood. There was extensive damage.

The blaze also seriously injured Ellsworth firefighter Bobby Dorr, who fell through a floor at the museum and suffered compression fractures and nerve damage, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by fire marshal investigator Jeremy Damren. The injuries left Dorr unable to work for 10 months.

The sanctuary’s president, Grayson Richmond said in a recent interview that there is still a significant amount of work to do to restore the property.

“We’ve put in 5,000 man-hours so far from extracting and demolition and moving into restoration,” Richmond said. “One of the reasons we haven’t gotten further is because we’re being cautious with expenditures.”

Also, from May to October, sanctuary workers and volunteers are busy with nature programming so time for restoration efforts is limited.

Kidder has a criminal history.

In 2002, the former Sullivan resident was sentenced to six years in prison for burglary and aggravated criminal mischief after he destroyed a Sullivan home and guest cottage with another teen.

Kidder was 11 days from his 18th birthday when the 2001 crime took place. However, the late District Court Judge Bernard Staples had ruled Kidder should face charges as an adult. Staples cited the seriousness of the charges and Kidder’s previous failures to respond to rehabilitation at the Maine Youth Center.

At the time, Maine State Police Sgt. Kelly Barbee reported that the vandals totally damaged both homes, “leaving nothing undamaged except the very wood frames of the structures. Every pane of glass was broken; every item of furniture was broken and in some cases thrown through the windows to the outside.”