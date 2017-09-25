Bangor Police searching for woman who may be in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — The Bangor Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Liza Parker of Bangor, as well as her two children, 5-year-old Mason Worcester and 18-month-old Tiaona Robinson.

“It is possible they could be in the Ellsworth area,” said Bangor Police Detective Sgt. Brent Beaulieu. “Ms. Parker did not arrive at a scheduled appointment with the children on the evening of September 24, which was out of character for her.”

“Ms. Parker and her children were last seen yesterday afternoon in Bangor,” Beaulieu said.

Parker is driving a Silver 2007 Maxda CX-7 bearing Maine registration 9018WD.

“If you have seen Ms. Parker or either child, you are encouraged to immediately contact the Bangor Police Department or your local police department.” The Bangor Police Department number is 947-7384.