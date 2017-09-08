Attempt to bring $40K of heroin to eastern Maine leads to arrest September 8, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Breaking News, Cops & Courts, News Police said a half-pound of heroin, bound for Penobscot and Hancock counties, was seized from a vehicle on Interstate 95 near Newport Sept. 7. The woman driving the vehicle was arrested and charged with trafficking.MAINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY ELLSWORTH — A Newburgh woman was arrested Sept. 7 after police stopped her SUV on Interstate 95 with more than $40,000 dollars worth of heroin headed for Penobscot and Hancock counties. Shailene Chapman, 30, was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lane of I-95 near Newport, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. She has been charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in a Schedule W drug (heroin). The charge is aggravated, police said, due to the quantity of heroin seized. Police said it had a street value of $42,000. MDEA agents seized a half-pound of heroin from Chapman’s vehicle, according to a news release from the agency. Authorities said that is enough for about 2,000 individual doses. Chapman has been under investigation for several months due to her suspected role “in the importation of heroin from out of state for resale in the two counties,” police said. The investigation was conducted by officers assigned to two MDEA offices, the Downeast office in Ellsworth and the North Central office in Bangor. On Sept. 7, agents reportedly learned Chapman would be returning to Maine from New York in a rental vehicle. Armed with a search warrant, agents stopped the SUV on the Interstate with the assistance of Maine State Police and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. A State Police dog was brought to the scene and it found the heroin hidden in luggage inside the vehicle, police said. Chapman was taken to the Penobscot County Jail where bail was set at $10,000 cash. She was expected to make her initial appearance Sept. 8 in a Bangor courtroom. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American,Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Public forum set for Sept. 13 on push for new Ellsworth “green plan” - September 8, 2017 Attempt to bring $40K of heroin to eastern Maine leads to arrest - September 8, 2017 Former “Newhart” star lets dreams guide his life - September 8, 2017