Attempt to bring $40K of heroin to eastern Maine leads to arrest

ELLSWORTH — A Newburgh woman was arrested Sept. 7 after police stopped her SUV on Interstate 95 with more than $40,000 dollars worth of heroin headed for Penobscot and Hancock counties.

Shailene Chapman, 30, was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lane of I-95 near Newport, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. She has been charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in a Schedule W drug (heroin).

The charge is aggravated, police said, due to the quantity of heroin seized. Police said it had a street value of $42,000.

MDEA agents seized a half-pound of heroin from Chapman’s vehicle, according to a news release from the agency. Authorities said that is enough for about 2,000 individual doses.

Chapman has been under investigation for several months due to her suspected role “in the importation of heroin from out of state for resale in the two counties,” police said. The investigation was conducted by officers assigned to two MDEA offices, the Downeast office in Ellsworth and the North Central office in Bangor.

On Sept. 7, agents reportedly learned Chapman would be returning to Maine from New York in a rental vehicle. Armed with a search warrant, agents stopped the SUV on the Interstate with the assistance of Maine State Police and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

A State Police dog was brought to the scene and it found the heroin hidden in luggage inside the vehicle, police said.

Chapman was taken to the Penobscot County Jail where bail was set at $10,000 cash. She was expected to make her initial appearance Sept. 8 in a Bangor courtroom.