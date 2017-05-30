Alleged display of gun results in summons

ELLSWORTH — A Lamoine man was summoned last week after he allegedly displayed a firearm after being asked to leave a local business.

Shain Cook, 40, was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier said Cook was at Tag’s Sports Bar on the night of May 25 when he was asked by staff there to leave. Cook complied, Moshier said, but as he drove away he allegedly “displayed a handgun out the window” of his vehicle.

Moshier said the complaint was made by the business owner but that Cook’s alleged actions were witnessed by “multiple” other patrons.

Officers found Cook at his residence, where they also found and removed a 9-millimeter handgun from his vehicle.