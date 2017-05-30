Alleged display of gun results in summons May 30, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — A Lamoine man was summoned last week after he allegedly displayed a firearm after being asked to leave a local business. Shain Cook, 40, was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier said Cook was at Tag’s Sports Bar on the night of May 25 when he was asked by staff there to leave. Cook complied, Moshier said, but as he drove away he allegedly “displayed a handgun out the window” of his vehicle. Moshier said the complaint was made by the business owner but that Cook’s alleged actions were witnessed by “multiple” other patrons. Officers found Cook at his residence, where they also found and removed a 9-millimeter handgun from his vehicle. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Ellsworth Police Log Week of June 1 - May 30, 2017 Alleged display of gun results in summons - May 30, 2017 Police: “Obviously intoxicated” woman charged with child endangerment - May 30, 2017