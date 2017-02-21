Alcohol-fueled incident leads to several arrests

ELLSWORTH — Three men were arrested after an alcohol-related incident outside McDonald’s on High Street over the weekend, police said.

Police were initially called to McDonald’s just before 4 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a man who “was not acting right” and was having a difficult time standing up.

Police found three men outside the fast-food restaurant, with open alcoholic-beverage containers in a truck and more in a cooler in the vehicle.

Timothy Bray, 19, of Stonington was arrested and charged with violation of conditional release (he allegedly consumed alcohol, in violation of his bail conditions). He also was summoned, charged with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Derek Crocker, 27, of Deer Isle was arrested and charged with trespassing and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Lucas Eaton, 19, of Deer Isle was arrested and charged with assaulting an officer and refusing to submit to arrest. He also was summoned on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Police Chief Glenn Moshier said the men did not want to comply or cooperate with officers. He said Eaton was charged with assault on an officer because he repeatedly kicked a vehicle door open, and the door hit an officer.

The three men are due in court on March 21.