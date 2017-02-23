Contested race for selectman in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK — Voters will decide a contested race for a three-year seat on the Board of Selectmen during the Sedgwick Annual Town Meeting polls.

Polls are open Friday, March 3 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Sedgwick Town House.

Incumbent First Selectman Neal Davis is seeking another term on the board.

Davis has served as a selectman for the past 25 years.

“I feel this is a time in history when the town needs experienced leadership on many fronts,” Davis said. “It’s a demanding job now compared to 25 years ago when I first ran for office.”

“There’s so much more involved, legal, assessment, the poor,” Davis said. “There’s a broad range of issues. It’s every week. It’s now almost 20 hours a week. When people call they want answers and solutions.”

Town spending, particularly for the school, is of concern to the selectman.

Davis said 20 percent of Sedgwick’s residents are over 65 years old and on fixed incomes. “The impact” of budget increases is “more dramatic on that population,” Davis said.

In 1968, the town budget, including the school budget, totaled $86,000, Davis said. Now the school budget is over $2 million and the municipal budget approaching a million, he said.

Sedgwick needs to look outside the traditional school building/administration model for its educational needs, according to Davis.

“If you took buildings and administrations out of the budget — if you took most of it out, there’d be a lot more Khan Academies,” Davis said, speaking about the free online education system.

Davis questions why there are 10 students in Sedgwick who are homeschooled and another 10 or so students attending The Bay School in Blue Hill.

“My question to the School Committee is, ‘Why aren’t they at your school?’ Davis said. “We’re watching as the entire world is going to an entirely different type of educational process.”

Former Sedgwick School Board member Michael Sheahan is challenging Davis for the selectman seat.

Sheahan finished his second term on the School Board two years ago.

“Sedgwick needs someone willing and able to work with the School Board and the planning board to work together to move the town forward in a positive way,” Sheahan said.

The school is the biggest issue since it represents about 70 percent of the town’s budget, Sheahan said.

“The selectboard needs to be a part of that discussion in a positive, constructive way,” Sheahan said. “I’m not sure that’s happening right now.”

“There just needs to be more of a constructive conversation between the selectboard and the School Board in particular,” Sheahan said. “I think I would be a good part of that.”