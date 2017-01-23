Concussions topic of Blue Hill forum

BLUE HILL — Frenchman Bay Orthopedics will be hosting a free community health forum on concussions on Monday, Jan. 30, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Howard Room at the Blue Hill Public Library.

The program will be presented by Bruce Hamilton-Dick, MD, of Blue Hill Memorial Hospital and Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

This forum will help participants to understand what a concussion really is, how they should be treated and strategies to reduce risk.

Refreshments will be served.

Call Frenchman Bay Orthopedics in Blue Hill at 374-3493 to reserve a seat.