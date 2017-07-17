Compost facility, self-storage expansion plans advance with city Planning Board

ELLSWORTH — A commercial compost facility got final approval from the Ellsworth Planning Board July 5, and plans for a self-storage business to expand also got initial approval.

DM&J Waste already operates the demolition debris facility behind the transfer station on Industrial Road. It now has permission to build a composting facility behind that site.

Owners Josh and Tracey Wellman have been in the solid waste business since 1999. They said this would be their first experience operating a compost facility, but said they have been studying the subject for the past two years.

As proposed, the facility would accept sewer treatment sludge, seafood waste and general food waste. That material will be mixed with wood shavings and wood chips and then turned into compost following a specific schedule or “recipe,” as the plan for the facility states.

Addressing concerns about odor, Josh Wellman said the key to not having a smelly facility is following proper process.

A compost business such as the one proposed by the Wellmans is also regulated by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

On the Bangor Road, Maine Storage Plus owner Mark Remick is seeking permission to expand his business by adding three new self-storage buildings. He got initial approval to do so July 5, but will need to come back to a second meeting for final approval.

Those three buildings would join the seven existing self-storage buildings at 349 Bangor Road. They would be located between the existing facility and its neighbor to the north, St. Thomas Anglican Church. A fence would be put in place to screen the facility.