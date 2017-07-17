Compost facility, self-storage expansion plans advance with city Planning Board July 17, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Business, Environment, News ELLSWORTH — A commercial compost facility got final approval from the Ellsworth Planning Board July 5, and plans for a self-storage business to expand also got initial approval. DM&J Waste already operates the demolition debris facility behind the transfer station on Industrial Road. It now has permission to build a composting facility behind that site. Owners Josh and Tracey Wellman have been in the solid waste business since 1999. They said this would be their first experience operating a compost facility, but said they have been studying the subject for the past two years. As proposed, the facility would accept sewer treatment sludge, seafood waste and general food waste. That material will be mixed with wood shavings and wood chips and then turned into compost following a specific schedule or “recipe,” as the plan for the facility states. Addressing concerns about odor, Josh Wellman said the key to not having a smelly facility is following proper process. A compost business such as the one proposed by the Wellmans is also regulated by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. On the Bangor Road, Maine Storage Plus owner Mark Remick is seeking permission to expand his business by adding three new self-storage buildings. He got initial approval to do so July 5, but will need to come back to a second meeting for final approval. Those three buildings would join the seven existing self-storage buildings at 349 Bangor Road. They would be located between the existing facility and its neighbor to the north, St. Thomas Anglican Church. A fence would be put in place to screen the facility. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Compost facility, self-storage expansion plans advance with city Planning Board - July 17, 2017 Ellsworth Police: Dog scares off a stranger at Surry Road residence - July 15, 2017 Ellsworth police crack down on speeders; dozens are cited - July 13, 2017