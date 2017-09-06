Community outfits a mission of mercy to Texas

HANCOCK — A powerful storm, a boy’s birthday and a new set of bedding have led to a local man making a trip to Texas to help those battered by Hurricane Harvey.

Fred Ashmore Jr. is the owner of Ashmore’s Automotive Repair & Restoration on Route 1 in Hancock. He was set to head out Wednesday morning on a trip of several days and some 2,100 miles to bring supplies to families in the Houston area as they recover from the Category 4 storm that came ashore Aug. 25 and dropped a deluge of Biblical proportions.

Ashmore’s nephew received a new set of bedding for his birthday recently. The boy’s mother, Lorena Caler, was thinking of taking the old bedding to Goodwill but then had another thought: Why couldn’t it go to Texas instead?

“Her trip to Goodwill turned into a trip to Texas for me,” Ashmore said with a laugh earlier this week when he stopped in Pembroke to pick up donated supplies.

Caler put a post on Facebook, and that snowballed into others getting involved, and businesses, churches and organizations offering to set up collection points for the effort.

Bonita Jones of Pembroke was one who got involved after the initial Facebook post and tried to figure out how the supplies would be taken to Texas. She looked into getting a U-Haul truck but found it would take too long to arrange. Then she talked with Caler on Facebook and got the news: “We have a driver!”

Ashmore was the man. He had been in New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and helped a family member rebuild a home. He said it is “absolutely amazing the amount of devastation and destruction” a hurricane can wreak.

Ashmore lined up a 32-foot-long enclosed trailer from Emery Pratt at Central Maine Mustang in Palmyra to haul behind his pickup truck.

“When I told him what I was doing, there was no hesitation,” Ashmore said, adding it is one of many examples of Mainers stepping up to help with the effort to help those affected by Harvey.

Ashmore also went out and bought a box truck in case the trailer was not enough. Asked on Tuesday afternoon how much had been collected at various points from Pembroke to Pat’s Pizza in Ellsworth, he said it was about a trailer-and-a-half worth of goods.

Ashmore and his father, Fred Sr., were sorting the supplies Tuesday to see exactly what would be taken this week and whether they would use the trailer or box truck.

Some of what was collected, such as clothing, will have to wait until later. That is because people on the ground in Texas have said things like toiletries, bottled water, pet food and similar supplies are what is most needed right now.

“The big thing they asked for is bug spray,” Ashmore said.

Drop-off points where items were collected include Rush Hour Gaming and Community Closet in Ellsworth, the Sullivan Town Office, the Asheville Community Church, points in Bar Harbor and Deer Isle/Stonington, and Ashmore’s own shop.

Washington County towns and cities stepped up, too, with items collected in Columbia Falls, Eastport, Calais, Machias, Lubec, Pembroke and others. Jones said donations even came from Campobello Island on the other side of the Canadian border.

“We’ve had a huge response from Downeast,” said Ashmore.

Ashmore said he is heading for Richmond, Texas, which is on the southwest side of Houston and where the Mainers have a local contact. The supplies will be going to families living in the Houston school district.

How long he stays in Texas will depend on whether Ashmore finds he can help after he gets there and delivers his supplies. He plans to take video during his trip and post it online, likely on the “Downeast Maine Helping Flood Victims in TEXAS!” page on Facebook.

Ashmore said the response from the community has been very gratifying, and his customers largely understand “that this [project] is kind of a priority right now.”

One other question Ashmore was asked is if he could wait a little longer to gather more supplies and then head out. Surrounded by a sea of boxes at his shop on Tuesday, Ashmore smiled.

“If I hang out any longer, I’m going to have to buy a tractor trailer,” he said.