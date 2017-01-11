Community forum on depression Jan. 17

ELLSWORTH — The Rotary Club of Ellsworth will host former weatherman and author Kevin Mannix for a frank discussion about the challenges of depression on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Moore Community Center.

This event begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Both Mannix and his wife, Linda Rota, have struggled with depression and the associated stigma of mental health issues. Through writing and frank discussion they are hoping to help others benefit what from what they have learned, to raise awareness and to encourage others to seek the help they need.

There will be refreshments served at this event and a snow date of Feb. 7 has been scheduled.

The program is sponsored by Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.