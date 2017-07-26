Commissioners vote to keep PSAP in Hancock County

ELLSWORTH — Due to pressure from public safety officials and selectmen, 911 calls will continue to be answered locally by the Hancock County Regional Communications Center.

The Hancock County Commissioners voted Tuesday at a special meeting to “abandon” efforts to move the public safety answering point (PSAP) to Penobscot County’s Regional Dispatch Center.

Hancock County Commissioner Bill Clark said he had been trying to find “good, supportive reasons for going to the Penobscot County PSAP.”

Clark said he isn’t convinced there are any considering the opposition from the general public as well as public safety providers.

“Does anybody have a good, defensible reason for moving the PSAP out of Hancock County?” Clark asked. “Hearing none, I move to abandon all efforts to move the PSAP out of the RCC.”

The vote was unanimous after discussion.

Commissioner Percy “Joe” Brown took issue with the phrase “abandon.”

“That’s the wrong expression,” Brown said. “I think eventually you’re going to see consolidation of PSAPs in the state.”

“Vermont has one [PSAP], New Hampshire has two,” Brown said.

Maine has 26 PSAPs, according to RCC Director Renee Wellman.

“Every year they have a bill to reduce the PSAPs,” Brown said. “I would guess if there is a reduction in PSAPs, this would be one of them.”

Penobscot County is on the border with Ellsworth, he said.

“Rather than having the state say you’re losing your PSAP, it’s going to be in Cumberland County,” Brown said. “I think just being a little proactive, that’s where we are.”

Clark replied, “I’ve never seen anything in all my years [34 years as sheriff] here that’s caused more anxiousness. My motion stands. I want them to know we’re putting this to bed.”

The commissioners had considered contracting with Penobscot County, in part, because the RCC is having trouble finding and retaining qualified dispatchers.

Dispatchers, police officers and firefighters were opposed to having 911 calls answered in Penobscot County mainly due to worry about response times.

The Brooklin Selectmen sent the commissioners a letter June 20 that stated in part, “Response time to health, fire and accident incidents can mean the difference from recovery to serious, lasting injury and/or death.”

Brooklin Selectman Bill Cohen attended the Tuesday meeting, as did several public safety officials, including Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane, Peninsula Ambulance Director Geoff Miller, Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier, Ellsworth Deputy Fire Chief Gary Saunders, Ellsworth Fire Department Capt. Daryl Clark, Franklin Fire Chief Bob Grindle, Washington County Sheriff Barry Curtis and Washington County Operational Supervisor Joshua Rolfe.