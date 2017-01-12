Commissioners discuss possible wind money projects

ELLSWORTH — School bus service for Fletchers Landing children or a boat launch ramp are two projects that Hancock County could fund with wind development money.

The Hancock County Commissioners met with Unorganized Territories Supervisor Millard Billings Jan. 4 about possible projects, which would be funded with tax increment financing (TIF) money from wind farm developments.

The upshot is the commissioners are interested in hearing from what unorganized territory residents think they need. Residents should call Billings at 667-9542.

“We’re interested in hearing from these people,” said newly sworn in Commissioner Bill Clark. Clark replaces Steve Joy, who lost the primary bid in June for the county’s Republican District 1 seat.

Before getting into particular projects, here’s a bit of information on money the wind developments produce.

Wind generates two pots of public money — besides whatever revenues it makes for private investors.

One pot contains community benefit funds. The county is slated to receive $400,000 a year in community benefit money for 20 years. These funds can be used for projects that benefit the community or reduce property taxes.

The other pot contains appropriations from tax-increment financing districts, which encompass the two Hancock County-based wind farms: Bull Hill and Hancock Wind.

Those wind farm TIF funds are restricted by law. That money can only be used for certain projects that Maine considers as falling under the umbrella of economic development.

A TIF is a tax designation that removes the value of new developments from a municipality.

“Between the two [Hancock County] TIFs, there’s money for different things,” Billings said. Bull Hill has money for transportation.

“In Hancock Wind, there’s money for industrial park projects,” Billings said.

Commissioner Antonio Blasi noted that Hancock Wind includes money for water systems.

“In both there’s money for continuing education,” Billings said.

That brings us to the Fletchers Landing schoolchildren.

Billings said residents have complained about the existing service, provided by the Ellsworth School Department, because buses pick up children as early as 6:15 a.m. Those children also are the last to be delivered home in the afternoon.

Commissioner Percy “Joe” Brown asked about contracting for a small bus provided by Brown or Laidlaw to transport the Fletchers Landing children.

Clark questioned why the county would spend funds on a service that’s already being provided.

“If the Board of Education contracts with Ellsworth, how is the county involved with this?” Clark asked. “Why are we getting involved?”

Brown replied, “Because it’s an unorganized territory and these are TIF monies.”

Billings added, “We have money in the Bull Hill TIF for transit services.”

“We should be doing something creative for a service that’s not being provided, not a service that somebody wants improved,” Clark said.

“We’ve talked about that,” added Brown.

Billings said another section of the TIF specifies money could be used for malfunctioning septic systems that would affect public waterways.

The county spent TIF money last year to bring broadband service to Fletchers Landing, formerly Township 8.

The board directed Billings to continue drafting more possibilities for TIF projects.