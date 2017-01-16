Coast Guard rescues two lobstermen

ELLSWORTH — The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from their sinking boat last Friday afternoon about 17 miles offshore from York in southern Maine.

At around 3:15 p.m., the crew of the 45-foot lobster boat Miss Mae & Son radioed the Coast Guard to report that the boat had been struck by a rogue wave and its pumps could not keep up with the flooding.

The Coast Guard sent a 47-foot response boat crew from its Portsmouth, N.H., station. When it arrived, the fishermen were standing on the boat’s pilot house, wearing full survival gear.

The fishermen jumped into the 42-degree water and the boat crew pulled alongside and brought them on board.

The fishermen were brought back to Portsmouth with no reported injuries. The boat was left adrift and taking on water at the scene.

According to the online database BoatInfoWorld, the Miss Mae & Son is based in Ogunquit.

“The lobstermen did all the right things, activated their emergency personal indicating response beacon, called for help on the radio and wore the proper survival gear,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Mathlin, coxswain of the 47-foot response boat, said in a statement issued by the Coast Guard.