Coast Guard plans more sound signal changes

SOUTH PORTLAND — A year after switching several foghorns along the Maine coast over to radio-controlled operation, the Coast Guard is at it again.

Last week, the service announced that it planned to install Mariner Radio Activated Sound Signals (MRASS) at seven more remote lighthouses in the Gulf of Maine.

In 2016, the Coast Guard replaced 17 fog detectors that it considered “antiquated” with MRASS devices that allow mariners to activate lighthouse sound signals “on-demand” using a VHF marine radio. Based on the results of the initial conversions, the Coast Guard is proposing to install MRASS devices on the sound signals at Halfway Rock in outer Casco Bay, Matinicus Rock on the Midcoast, and at Mount Desert Rock, Great Duck Island, Petit Manan Island, Libby Island and the Little River Lighthouse, all Downeast.

According to a notice from the Coast Guard, the “environmentally responsible decision” to switch over from automated to radio-triggered fog signals “will reduce the negative effects that continuous sound signals have on area wildlife, especially migratory bird populations, along with the people that live and work in these remote locations.”

The locations are indeed remote.

The uninhabited Halfway Rock lighthouse, privately owned since it was purchased at auction in 2014, is located at the fringe of Casco Bay halfway between Small Point in Phippsburg and Cape Elizabeth. Wave-swept, the lighthouse is built on a ledge that is often submerged. In violent storms, monster waves 60 feet high can pummel the rock. Situated 76 feet above the water, the sound signal now operates continuously.

The Matinicus Rock lighthouse is situated at the mouth of Penobscot Bay some several miles south of Matinicus Island. The current tower, from which the existing fog signal operates continuously, stands about 90 feet above the water and was built in 1846. Fully automated in 1983 and now uninhabited, Matinicus Rock is owned by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and is home to the southernmost known nesting site for the Atlantic puffin.

Mount Desert Rock stands about 20 miles south of Mount Desert Island. The light was automated in 1977 and the rock is currently uninhabited except when in use as a whale research station by the College of the Atlantic. A few miles closer inshore, Great Duck Island is uninhabited except for a single summer residence on the island’s northeast corner. The rest of the island is a bird sanctuary owned by the Nature Conservancy, except for the lighthouse and keeper’s house at the southern end of the island which serves as a research station for COA.

The light on Petit Manan Island, near Milbridge and about 14 miles east of Bar Harbor, was established in 1817. The granite light tower on the uninhabited island — part of the Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge — was built in 1855 and the light station and sound signal were automated in 1972.

The Libby Island lighthouse marks the entrance to Machias Bay. First established in 1822, the current light tower was built in 1823 and substantially rebuilt about 20 years later. The station and the nearby Moose Peak lighthouse are considered the two foggiest locations on the Maine coast.

Libby Island was completely automated in 1974 and the uninhabited Libby Island is now maintained by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and is part of the Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge.

Owned by the American Lighthouse Foundation and managed by the local Friends of Little River Lighthouse, the station stands on a small island at the entrance to Cutler Harbor. Established in 1847, the existing lighthouse was built in 1876 and deactivated around 1975. In 2001, the light was rekindled on a nearby steel skeleton tower.

Under the Coast Guard plan, instead of the foghorns sounding continuously 24 hours a day, seven days a week — or at least whenever the moisture-sensitive detectors sense enough water vapor in the atmosphere — the MRASS will let mariners activate the fog signal as needed by keying the microphone of a standard VHF-FM radio five times on channel 83A. Once activated, the sound signal, which will remain unchanged, will shut off after 60 minutes.

“This change will allow us to reduce our overall footprint by decreasing the required number of solar panels and lead acid batteries onsite when compared to the current configuration,” Capt. Michael Baroody, commander of Coast Guard Sector Northern New England, said in announcing the planned change. “It will not alter the light characteristics, equipment, or patterns; it only changes the method used to activate the sound signal.”

The proposed conversions are scheduled for May. The Coast Guard will advertise the changes in the weekly First District Local Notice to Mariners and also will conduct direct outreach to harbormasters and other waterway users before implementing the changes.

For information, contact Lt. David Bourbeau at 347-5015 or [email protected]