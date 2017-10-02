Coast Guard places blame for loss of El Faro on ship’s captain, owner

ELLSWORTH — Two years to the day after the freighter El Faro sank with all hands in Hurricane Joaquin, the U.S. Coast Guard placed the blame for the loss on the ship’s master, Captain Michael Davidson, and its owner, TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard issued a 189-page Marine Board of Investigation report on the loss of the vessel and its crew of 33 in the Bahamas with while en route from Jacksonville, Fla., to Puerto Rico. Lost with Davidson, a 1988 graduate of Maine Maritime Academy, were four other academy graduates: Michael L. Holland; Danielle L. Randolph; Dylan O. Meklin; and Mitchell T. Kuflik. All but Kuflik lived in Maine.

In a news conference Sunday morning, the chairman of the Coast Guard investigation, Capt. Jason Neubauer, said that Davidson “was ultimately responsible for the vessel, the crew and its safe navigation,” and that he “misjudged the path” of the hurricane and “overestimated the vessel’s heavy weather survivability while also failing to take adequate precautions to monitor and prepare for heavy weather.”

According to Neubauer, Davidson “failed to understand the severity of the situation” even when told the hurricane was intensifying.

If Davidson had survived, Neubauer said, the Coast Guard would have sought revocation of his merchant marine captain’s license.

El Faro sailed from Jacksonville on the evening of Sept. 29, 2015. By late the next day, the ship was encountering heavy storm conditions and a worsening weather forecast. At least two of the ship’s officers suggested that El Faro change course to pass farther away from the hurricane’s center, but the captain ignored those recommendations.

By early morning on Oct. 1, according to the transcript of the ship’s voice recorder recounted in the Coast Guard report, El Faro was listing (leaning) badly to starboard, water was flooding at least one cargo hold and some cars that had been secured on a lower deck had broken loose from their lashings.

A few minutes before 6 a.m., the ship’s chief mate closed an open hatch that was allowing water to flood the hold. Minutes later, the main engine shut down and the ship was adrift.

Around 7 a.m., Davidson contacted TOTE officials ashore through an emergency call center and advised them that, according to the report, El Faro “was in survival mode but were not planning to abandon ship.”

At 7:27, the captain sounded the ship’s general alarm to advise the crew of an emergency situation and, at 7:31, ordered the crew to get into the ship’s life rafts. Nine minutes later, the voice recorder went dead.

While the captain bore the brunt of the Coast Guard’s criticism, there was plenty of blame to go around.

The report recommended that Coast Guard enforcement authorities seek civil penalties against TOTE Services Inc., the company that ran El Faro. TOTE Maritime is the parent company of El Faro’s operating company.

The report also blasted the Coast Guard itself, and an “alternate compliance program” initiated in 1995. Initiated at the request of U.S. ship owners to reduce “duplication of effort” and “extra costs,” the program allows private ship classification societies such as the American Bureau of Shipping, which conduct vessel surveys for marine insurers, to determine whether a ship was “maintained in safe operating condition” as required by federal law.

According to the report, TOTE was at fault for letting the ship sail from Jacksonville despite the oncoming hurricane. TOTE was also blamed for manning practices that didn’t allow the crew to get enough rest — a factor that, the Coast Guard said, may have contributed to Davidson’s decisions about the storm track and his response to his vessel’s situation.

There were also problems with the company’s maintenance practices, including its failure to report to the Coast Guard of last-minute repairs to the ship’s lifeboats davits completed just before El Faro sailed. The company also failed to report repairs to the ship’s main propulsion boiler a month earlier.

One problem was that the attention of many of the company’s senior officials, including the executive who would normally oversee the vessel’s operations were focused on the immanent launching of a the first of new class of LNG-powered freight vessels destined to replace El Faro and a sister ship on the Florida-to-Puerto Rico run.

While inattention may have been a problem ashore, at sea, El Faro lost propulsion, and its ability to maneuver while struggling against the strengthening hurricane, just some 90 minutes before the crew tried to abandon ship. That gave the crew less of a chance to turn the ship and possibly reduce the flooding filling its cargo holds.

According to the report, the problem with the ship’s engine was likely the result of insufficient lubricating oil caused by a misunderstanding reflected in the vessel’s engineering documents of the system’s design and operation.

There was also evidence that TOTE failed to give El Faro’s captain the weather forecasting tools that might have changed his decision to sail a course that took his ship directly into Joaquin’s path.

Davidson relied on emailed reports from a private weather forecast package TOTE subscribed to that used data from the weather service’s National Hurricane Center and other sources to display anticipated weather conditions along the vessel’s intended or planned route. The forecast company offered a subscription-based routing service to help vessels avoid heavy weather, but TOTE was not a subscriber.

The service also had a tropical update feature that would automatically email tropical weather updates to a ship soon after they were issued by the NHC. For whatever reason, the Coast Guard said, “El Faro crew did not take advantage” of this feature.

“Ultimately, TOTE was responsible for the safe operation of their fleet of vessels,” Neubauer said. “TOTE failed to identify heavy weather as a threat to their vessels, and they failed to comply with important work-rest and regulatory reporting requirements.”

Whatever the failures of the captain or El Faro’s owners, the report cited the inspection process designed to ensure that American-flag vessels were safe as a dismal failure.

El Faro was enrolled in the alternate inspection program in 2006. After the sinking, a Coast Guard team already studying the program determined that many vessels passed by the private inspectors that many of them “were found to be in substantially substandard condition.”

Three vessels that were supposedly in good order were scrapped by their owners after a Coast Guard review. Two more were prohibited from sailing until serious safety-related deficiencies were corrected.

The Coast Guard report made several safety recommendations relating to vessel operation, crew training and better training and control of the Alternate Compliance Program, the companies that do the compliance inspections and the Coast Guard personnel who oversee the program.

“The Coast Guard personnel conducting the oversight should be fully trained…and given clear authority to issue” violations of the safety requirements “to a ship, a company,” to the entity conducting the compliance inspections.