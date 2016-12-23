City’s namesake had a hand in crafting the Bill of Rights

ELLSWORTH — Congress, perhaps unsurprisingly, was having a hard time reaching an agreement.

This split was not over a Supreme Court nominee or a cabinet secretary, but rather something today seen as fundamentally American: the Bill of Rights.

The disagreements came in the summer of 1789, when James Madison first proposed what we today know as the Bill of Rights. After debate and revisions in Congress, 12 amendments were hammered out.

In early October, President George Washington sent them out to the states for ratification.

Ten of those amendments were ratified by the states. Virginia approved them on Dec. 15, 1791, and they took effect at that time as the level of support met the two-thirds-of-states threshold that was necessary for ratification.

The document celebrated its 225th birthday last week, and it turns out that a name with local ties had a hand — literally — in crafting the Bill of Rights as we know it today.

Though he never set foot in the city that has borne his name since 1800, Oliver Ellsworth was nevertheless an amply distinguished American. He helped draft the Constitution, served as a senator from his home state of Connecticut, and was at various times a presidential candidate, envoy to France and chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Part of his role with regard to the Bill of Rights was to serve on the conference committee that ironed out the document’s final language.

When Madison first proposed his Bill of Rights in June of 1789, they looked different from what generations of schoolchildren, lawyers and judges have studied and memorized in the centuries since.

Take what we today call the First Amendment, for example. Madison’s version read as follows:

“The civil rights of none shall be abridged on account of religious belief or worship, nor shall any national religion be established, nor shall the full and equal rights of conscience be in any manner, or on any pretext, infringed.

“The people shall not be deprived or abridged of their right to speak, to write, or to publish their sentiments; and the freedom of the press, as one of the great bulwarks of liberty, shall be inviolable.

“The people shall not be restrained from peaceably assembling and consulting for their common good; nor from applying to the Legislature by petitions, or remonstrances, for redress of their grievances.”

Similar, in many ways, but not exactly the same. And at 107 words, more than twice as long as the final 45-word version.

It was no simple process to get to that shorter version, however.

Take the so-called establishment clause, which prohibits the establishment of religion by Congress. Between July 28 and Aug. 4, a select House committee went through three versions of language for just that clause. The Senate, meanwhile, considered and rejected four versions in early September before settling on a final version on Sept. 9.

Neither version matches what was later ratified by the states. That language came from a House-Senate conference committee, which included Ellsworth as well as Madison.

On its website, the National Archives has a document titled “Report of the Conference Committee, appointed to settle the differences between the House and Senate versions of the proposed bill of rights, September 24, 1789.”

The document is in Ellsworth’s handwriting, and according to the Archives “shows the final wording of what would become the First Amendment to the Constitution”:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

It is difficult today to know how much of the final wording for the First Amendment can be attributed to Ellsworth. He was said to place “emphasis on private negotiations and tacit agreement rather than public debate,” so there is no record of the conference committee’s deliberations.

Given that it only had six members, however, it is likely that Ellsworth had a voice in determining what that final wording would be.

Moreover, the Encyclopaedia Britannica entry for Ellsworth notes that while he “lacked the intellectual brilliance of some of his contemporaries,” he also “had an extraordinary ability to fashion workable compromises.”

“In the arena of practical politics, none of the founders was superior to — and perhaps none even equaled — him in the pragmatic art of effectively wielding power in legislative assemblies,” the entry reports.