City, police pledge support to Next Step

ELLSWORTH — Police officers, community leaders and citizens concerned about domestic violence gathered at Knowlton Park Tuesday evening to call attention to the matter.

The event was one of several around Downeast Maine Tuesday that marked the culmination of a yearlong “Shine a Light Campaign” by The Next Step Domestic Violence Project. The agency said it was designed to “illuminate the reality of domestic violence in our lives.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

A tree decorated with strings of purple lights was lit up during the ceremony in Ellsworth. Other trees were lit in Deer Isle, Machias and Calais. Each bulb was sponsored by an individual or business.

“That was the community saying ‘We care, we want to help,’” said Dorathy Martel, Next Step’s executive director. She said the goal was to get 1,000 light bulbs sponsored, but that enough money was donated for 2,000 bulbs.

Martel said the intent of having trees illuminated in public places is to let everyone know the issue of domestic violence has not been forgotten or ignored.

“So that everybody who is affected by abuse knows that somebody cares about them,” she said.

Four Ellsworth police officers attended the event, including Chief Glenn Moshier. He told the audience they were there to “pledge our continued support for Next Step.”

City Manager David Cole said he commended Next Step “on all the fine work your organization is doing.” He noted the cupola at City Hall would be lit up in purple through Oct. 10 to help raise awareness of domestic violence.

Next Step board member Laura Neal coordinates the agency’s philanthropy program. She said the lit tree represents a “commitment from the community” to support its work.

“We are so fortunate that we do have a community that supports us,” she said.