City officials look to future following police chief’s resignation

ELLSWORTH — City officials are preparing to move forward after the sudden resignation of Police Chief Harold “Pete” Bickmore last week.

Capt. Glenn Moshier, who recently became the department’s second-in-command after being promoted from sergeant, will now serve as acting chief until a permanent replacement is named.

The City Council, meanwhile, is set to discuss the police chief’s post at its next meeting on Monday, Jan. 9.

Moshier said his goal as current leader of the force is to “offer some stability and be a calming influence on the department” in light of the upheaval caused by Bickmore’s departure.

Moshier said he wants to be sure that patrol officers and supervisors know who to turn to if they have questions or concerns or issues that need to be addressed, and that he is that person for now.

“We’re hoping for a quick resolution,” said Moshier, speaking for the department, “so that we can have closure and can move forward and look to the future.”

The acting chief said the department will move forward with appointing a school resource officer, work that began before Bickmore left.

A plan to transfer some of the lieutenant’s responsibilities to the captain are on hold, however, according to Moshier, because of Bickmore’s departure and his own new role as acting chief.

Bickmore’s departure comes after he spent nine months in the job. He informed City Manager David Cole Dec. 29 he was resigning his post effective immediately.

The text of Bickmore’s resignation letter reads as follows: “Dave: I hereby submit my resignation as the City of Ellsworth Police Department Police Chief effective December 29, 2016. Sincerely, Harold V. Bickmore III.”

“I have full confidence in Captain Moshier, who is acting chief in the absence of a permanent chief, and the men and women of the Ellsworth Police Department to hold down the fort while we move forward and look at our next steps,” Cole said Friday morning. He reiterated that support for Moshier on Tuesday.

Cole said the discussion with the City Council will begin with a closed-door discussion at the Jan. 9 meeting, and that it will not be in public because it is considered a personnel matter.