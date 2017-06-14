City moves to block medical pot shops in commercial spaces

ELLSWORTH — The City Council is set to consider whether to limit medical marijuana caregiver operations to private residences and bar them, for now, from commercial spaces.

That proposed prohibition comes in the form of a six-month moratorium “on primary caregiver operations outside the primary residence.” The council will vote on the moratorium Monday, June 19, during its monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

In a memo to the council, City Planner Michele Gagnon said the moratorium was drafted in light of “a growing number of requests for the establishment of caregiver operations outside the primary residence.” Those operations include growing marijuana, processing it and dispensing it to patients.

Gagnon said interest has grown especially since Maine voters in November approved legalizing marijuana for recreational use. The moratorium states it is “evident that some primary caregivers have a desire to commercialize” following that vote.

Though not explicitly named in Gagnon’s memo or the moratorium, a recent example of such increased interest is the opening of Main Street Medical in downtown Ellsworth. Though it is a glass pipe shop, owner Robin Rosenberg said its name comes from the fact she is a licensed medical marijuana caregiver who also will see her clients in that space.

Maine legalized the use of medical marijuana in 1999. Licensed caregivers are allowed to grow marijuana and dispense it to up to five patients, but Gagnon said those activities for many years were largely “home occupations” in “homes, garages and basements.”

The increased interest in “standalone commercial activities,” Gagnon wrote, is a “clear departure” from the home-based model. The moratorium states this shift “raises legitimate and substantial questions and concerns.”

Those include whether such operations belong in certain parts of the city, the possibility of illicit sales, an increased burden on the city’s police force, odors that rise to the level of a public nuisance and other “potential adverse health and safety effects on the community.”

The idea behind the moratorium is to give city officials six months to come up with “appropriate land use regulations” relating to medical marijuana caregivers.

The moratorium would not apply to Maine Organic Therapy, the medical marijuana dispensary for Hancock and Washington counties located on High Street. Its operation is governed by existing state and city regulations, which go beyond those relating to individual caregivers.

Gagnon said she and other city officials, under guidance from lawyers, previously understood state law to preempt the city from putting any local regulations in place for caregiver operations.

The legal view on that subject has changed recently, however. In an article last summer in the Maine Townsman, the magazine of the Maine Municipal Association, Portland attorney Edward Kelleher said municipalities probably have more options than they thought.

“Regulations relating to building permits, site plan review, health and safety standards and zoning and siting would likely not be deemed pre-empted” by state law, Kelleher wrote.

“Although Maine municipalities cannot zone out caregivers, they can regulate where they go and develop performance standards,” Gagnon wrote. She said the proposed moratorium was reviewed by the city’s legal counsel, attorney John Hamer of Rudman Winchell, and has his “stamp of approval.”

Gagnon and City Manager David Cole both said they see this proposed moratorium as part of a “larger conversation about marijuana” within the city.