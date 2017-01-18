City manager gets positive annual review

ELLSWORTH — City Manager David Cole is happy to be in his current position and the City Council is pleased with the work he is doing.

That is the takeaway from the closed-door session the council held at its Jan. 9 meeting to conduct its annual evaluation of Cole. The session was closed to the public as it is a personnel matter.

Council Chairman John Phillips is on vacation this week, but Councilor Bob Crosthwaite — who was Phillips’ immediate predecessor as chairman — said the evaluation was positive.

“In my opinion, my sense is that the council is pleased with David’s performance,” Crosthwaite said, stressing that he was speaking for himself and not on behalf of the seven-member council.

The evaluation on Jan. 9 was a review of Cole’s performance in his first full year as manager, which stretched from August 2015 to August 2016. It did not include any adjustment to his pay or the length of his contract.

Cole is currently in the middle of a three-year contract, according to city Human Resources Manager Teri Dane. His annual salary stands at $99,960.

Cole said he felt the Jan. 9 evaluation was “constructive” and that he “got good feedback.” The manager said he has a good relationship with the council.

“I’m very happy here in Ellsworth, and I’m also very pleased with the course the city is on,” he said. He credited the council, City Hall staff and members of the community for keeping Ellsworth headed in a positive direction.

Crosthwaite said he, too, feels the city is “on a good track right now” with positive developments such as The Jackson Laboratory’s expansion and more housing “either happening or on the horizon.”

Crosthwaite said the council feels Cole has “brought a lot to the table” in terms of his skills and has also “learned a lot” on the job, too, as this is his first experience leading a municipality.

It is not his first experience as an administrator, however, as he has previously led Eastern Maine Development Corp. and the Maine Department of Transportation. Cole noted when he first started working in Ellsworth that both of those jobs gave him plenty of experience working with municipalities.

Cole started in Ellsworth as interim manager in March of 2015, following the resignation of Michelle Beal. He became manager in August of that year.

“He’ll be staying on with us, obviously,” said Crosthwaite of Cole.

Dane said the city does not do merit-based pay raises, but as an administrator Cole is eligible for annual cost-of-living increases. Such increases, when necessary, are included in the annual budget that takes effect July 1 of each year.

Crosthwaite said there was discussion among the council about looking at what managers in similar-sized communities around Maine get for compensation to see how Cole’s salary and benefits compare.

Dane said she normally does that as part of the annual budget process, which is getting underway now for the coming fiscal year (July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018).