City issues slew of building permits in June and July

ELLSWORTH — Summer is proving a busy time for builders, contractors and homeowners improving their residences.

The city’s Code Enforcement Office issued a total of 63 building permits in the months of June and July, an average of more than one a day.

On top of that, work is also taking place on other projects that were permitted earlier. Jonathan Bates has been working on town houses on Deane and Washington Streets, a communal workout space has been added at Acadia Village Resort and crews are putting the finishing touches on the three new townhouses developed by Downeast Maine Property Management on Franklin Street.

Work is ongoing, meanwhile, at an expansion project at Special Children’s Friends on Union Street and The Jackson Laboratory’s new mouse production facility at the old Lowe’s on Kingsland Crossing. The developers of a new retail facility that was approved to go on the Town Auto site on High Street will be in for a building permit at some point.

While summer is a busier time of year in general for such work in the city, Deputy Code Enforcement Officer Lori Roberts said this summer is “a little busier than average.”

The nature of many of the permitted projects in June and July is reflective of the time of year: 16 of the permits involved a deck, patio or porch (building a new one, covering an existing one or tearing out an old one) while another 12 involved sheds (building, removing, or both).

Eight new homes were permitted in June and July, two of them with price tags north of $400,000.

On Champion Point Way, Michael Spencer got a permit to build a nearly 3,700-square-foot home ($450,000), On the Red Bridge Road, Linda Gee got a permit to build an almost 4,000-square-foot home with two bedrooms and a deck ($419,877).

Three other new homes fell into the $200,000 range:

Derek and Vanessa Corson got a permit for a nearly 2,200-square-foot home with a porch and deck on Sugar Way ($281,807)

Broughman Builders Inc. got a permit for a nearly 2,000-square-foot new home on American Avenue ($270,000)

Cathy Higgins got a permit to build a nearly 2,500-square-foot home on the Christian Ridge Road.

Three commercial projects with six-figure price tags were also approved, each of them in June.

Time Warner Cable Northeast, LLC got the OK to build a 1,200-square-foot modular structure on the Christian Ridge Road ($400,000). Bold Horizons/Tire Warehouse got a permit for an $115,000 retrofit of its building on Downeast Highway, and The Jackson Laboratory got a permit to do another $100,000 worth of demolition work at the old Lowe’s building on Kingsland Crossing.