City draws on history, but not public, in naming new entrance to high school

ELLSWORTH — The road now under construction that will serve as the new entrance to Ellsworth High School will be named Lejok Street once it is open to traffic this summer.

For anyone wondering if they missed a chance to weigh in on the name or offer suggestions of their own, the answer is no — there was no such opportunity.

The City Council alone made the decision Monday night in a 5-1 vote, with Councilor Marc Blanchette casting the dissenting vote. He said it bothered him that the public was not invited to participate in the naming process.

“I’m disappointed that something like this couldn’t have been put on our webpage or Facebook page for ideas,” he said.

The idea of using Lejok Street, City Manager David Cole said at Monday’s meeting, came from Councilor John Moore, a former history teacher at Ellsworth High School and local history buff.

Cole said Moore explained to him how Lejok Street was the name of the road the former Ellsworth High School was on when that school was located where Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School stands today.

The name Lejok, in turn, came from a “prominent Native American” who lived in the Ellsworth area at the time the city’s first white settlers arrived in the 1760s.

“So this would be recapturing both some relatively recent history as well as part of Ellsworth’s distant history,” Cole said.

It has also been used at other times in the city’s past. A schooner from Ellsworth carried the name in the 1850s and ’60s. It sank, according to the New York Times, in 1864 after striking Brigantine Shoal off the New Jersey coast while carrying 189 tons of coal from Philadelphia to Boston.

Another schooner, this one built in Milbridge, was named Lejok. Launched in 1901, it was captained by at least one Ellsworth resident during its career and foundered in 1920 off of Florida.

Separately, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows lodge in Ellsworth was known as Lejok Lodge No. 90.

Going back to the original source of the name, Moore explained how Lejok was one of several Native Americans living in the area of what is now Ellsworth just over 250 years ago when it was settled.

Moore said one of the things Lejok is best known for is finding a young girl who was lost in the woods for several days with her dog after picking berries one day.

Blanchette said he respects the history associated with Lejok the individual as well as the former street name. He said, however, that many other names have been associated with the city’s history in the more than two centuries since Lejok’s time. Blanchette said he believed the public would have been glad to share ideas had they been given the chance.

“This could have been a fun thing,” he said, instead of the council making the decision by itself. “We could have learned some great history in this arena.”

The city’s Unified Development Ordinance places the responsibility of assigning new street names and house numbers with the city’s assessor, Larry Gardner. He said Tuesday much of what he does is assigning street numbers to a new home on an existing street (there is a formula that determines what the number is) and working with private developers on projects such as subdivisions.

Naming a brand-new public way is an unusual situation. In other cases around Ellsworth, such as Myrick Street and Kingsland Crossing, street names were assigned when the ways were privately owned and then retained when the city took them over as public ways.

Gardner said Cole brought the name Lejok Street to him for review, and as he does in other cases he consulted with the police and fire chiefs. He said city officials look to make sure a new road name is not likely to be confused with an existing street name.

The current address for Ellsworth High School is 299 State St. It will be assigned a new street number for its Lejok Street address.

Asked Tuesday to respond to what Blanchette said at Monday’s meeting, Cole said naming the new entrance road was “in the purview of the council.”

Blanchette’s argument failed to convince any of the five other councilors Monday night (John Phillips was not at the meeting). Councilor Bob Crosthwaite offered a point of perspective after the vote, however.

“At least Lejok had been here, unlike Oliver Ellsworth,” he said, referring to the city’s thoroughly Connecticut (Ellsworth was born and died there) namesake.

Crosthwaite closed by jokingly suggesting the council might consider renaming the city.