City celebrates George Nixon Black Jr. Day

ELLSWORTH — Tuesday, July 11, was observed as “George Nixon Black Jr. Day” in Ellsworth, with activities and festivities at the Ellsworth Public Library and Woodlawn — Black’s two gifts to the city that continue to be centers for cultural life in the area.

The day in Black’s honor, proclaimed last month by the City Council and which fell on the 175th anniversary of his birth, kicked off with a cake cutting in front of City Hall.