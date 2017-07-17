Woodlawn Executive Director Joshua Torrance (right) points to a picture of Black while he speaks of Black’s gifts to the city. Watching are Ellsworth Deputy City Manager Tammy Mote (left) and Ellsworth Public Library Director Amy Wisehart. PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER City celebrates George Nixon Black Jr. Day July 17, 2017 on News ELLSWORTH — Tuesday, July 11, was observed as “George Nixon Black Jr. Day” in Ellsworth, with activities and festivities at the Ellsworth Public Library and Woodlawn — Black’s two gifts to the city that continue to be centers for cultural life in the area. The day in Black’s honor, proclaimed last month by the City Council and which fell on the 175th anniversary of his birth, kicked off with a cake cutting in front of City Hall.