Chimney fire in Sullivan quickly doused

SULLIVAN — Firefighters quickly put out a chimney fire Thursday in a former church at 177 Taunton Drive that has been converted into a home.

Sullivan Fire Department Lt. Jeremy Ogden said the department received the call about 7 a.m. and the fire was out by 7:30.

Ogden said there were people in the house, but they were outside by the time firefighters arrived.

He said that in addition to Sullivan, firefighters from Sorrento, Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor and Franklin provided assistance.

Firefighters in Franklin and Lamoine were on standby for the other departments, Ogden said.

He said the cause of the chimney fire has not yet been determined.