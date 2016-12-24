Amanda Tupper, Ellsworth’s tax collector and deputy treasurer, left, and Deputy Tax Collector Barb Ameen thank kids from Special Children’s Friends for their gifts of songs, cards and baked goods. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER Children take a trip to City Hall to say thanks December 24, 2016 by Steve Fuller on News ELLSWORTH — Children from Special Children’s Friends journeyed to City Hall Dec. 21 to say thank you to city employees who bought Christmas gifts for them. Deputy City Clerk Katina Howes said the city has a “Cans for Kids” fund, money raised by the collection of returnable cans and bottles at the city’s transfer station. Howes gets in touch with staff at Special Children’s Friends, who provide her with a list of gifts to get for children there. On their own time, city hall staffers go out and buy the gifts with money from the “Cans for Kids” fund. Boys from Special Children’s Friends were among those serenading City Hall staffers. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER The gifts, and wrapping paper to go along with them, are picked up by Special Children’s Friends and distributed to the parents of the children. This year, gifts were purchased for all of the children at Special Children’s Friends along with their siblings. Howes said about $3,000 was spent on getting Christmas gifts. Seeing the kids come to City Hall to say thank you, Howes said, “is the best part.” Linda Henderson, executive director of Special Children’s Friends, said what the city employees do is great and that “their generosity is just amazing.” The children and adults from Special Children’s Friends filled the space in front of the counter at City Hall while they sang. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER Henderson said staffers at Special Children’s Friends teach the children there that “Christmas is about giving,” and by singing songs, sharing sweet treats and thank-you cards, children were giving back and saying thank you for the generosity of the city staffers. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Children take a trip to City Hall to say thanks - December 24, 2016 City’s namesake had a hand in crafting the Bill of Rights - December 23, 2016 Ellsworth City Council, awaiting state rules, bans retail marijuana - December 21, 2016