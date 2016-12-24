Children take a trip to City Hall to say thanks

ELLSWORTH — Children from Special Children’s Friends journeyed to City Hall Dec. 21 to say thank you to city employees who bought Christmas gifts for them.

Deputy City Clerk Katina Howes said the city has a “Cans for Kids” fund, money raised by the collection of returnable cans and bottles at the city’s transfer station.

Howes gets in touch with staff at Special Children’s Friends, who provide her with a list of gifts to get for children there. On their own time, city hall staffers go out and buy the gifts with money from the “Cans for Kids” fund.

The gifts, and wrapping paper to go along with them, are picked up by Special Children’s Friends and distributed to the parents of the children.

This year, gifts were purchased for all of the children at Special Children’s Friends along with their siblings. Howes said about $3,000 was spent on getting Christmas gifts.

Seeing the kids come to City Hall to say thank you, Howes said, “is the best part.” Linda Henderson, executive director of Special Children’s Friends, said what the city employees do is great and that “their generosity is just amazing.”

Henderson said staffers at Special Children’s Friends teach the children there that “Christmas is about giving,” and by singing songs, sharing sweet treats and thank-you cards, children were giving back and saying thank you for the generosity of the city staffers.