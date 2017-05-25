Charitable funding an inexact science

ELLSWORTH — What represents the tiniest of slivers in the city’s annual budget, but still provides plenty of fodder for discussion?

On Monday night, the answer was funding for social service agencies. City councilors met for a budget workshop to review requests from 18 organizations ranging from the American Red Cross to the Washington Hancock Community Agency (WHCA).

Collectively, the organizations had requested $107,218. A committee tasked with reviewing those requests earlier recommended total funding of $17,900, which, if approved, would amount to 0.13 percent of the city’s $13 million budget.

Representatives from many, but not all, of the organizations were on hand Monday night to thank the council for past support from the city. They also answered questions, explained what the money is used for and in some cases, asked the city to reconsider providing support if the committee had recommended no money.

One such group was Hancock County Homecare and Hospice, which asked for $500 but was set to receive nothing. Jamie Roy spoke on behalf of the group, and said the agency worked with 121 residents last year and made 3,327 home visits in Ellsworth.

Councilor Gary Fortier noted the city factors in whether organizations have a building in the city and how what percent of their budgets go toward administrative costs.

“We tend to put our money where more goes to the patient,” said Fortier, noting that Hancock County Homecare and Hospice has administrative costs of 40 percent. Fortier also said that as a non-profit, it effectively gets a tax break (of about $1,832) by not having to pay property tax on the space it occupies.

Others in the room questioned if the nature of the group’s work — it provides skilled care to patients — accounted for the higher administrative costs. Council Chairman John Phillips said it was a good point.

Discussion ensued about how different organizations calculate their respective administrative costs and how helpful (or not) it is for the city to consider.

“It can be very misleading,” said City Manager David Cole.

The council later discussed $1,500 in recommended funding for the Maine Coast Community Dental Clinic on Christian Ridge Road, a joint venture of Maine Coast Memorial Hospital and Mount Desert Island Hospital. The city recently learned from Maine Coast officials that the clinic will close, meaning the funding will no longer be needed.

Though the hospital asked the funding be reallocated to its prescription medication assistance program, councilors instead found consensus on giving $500 to Hancock County Homecare and Hospice and the other $1,000 to Friends in Action.

Councilor Bob Crosthwaite was the first to urge more support for Friends in Action, noting the city spent money to fix the Moore Community Center in large part so that the agency could use part of it as a senior center.

That argument found support among other councilors.

WHCA asked for $31,572 but was recommended to get no city funding. That’s partly because of the $11,000 property tax benefit it gets from the city, and also because the city is set to give $500 to Everybody Eats (which now falls under the auspices of WHCA).

A representative of WHCA was at Monday’s workshop and asked the city to reconsider its zero-dollar recommendation. Crosthwaite said he was not sure the property-tax benefit was a good reason not to give money to WHCA. It remains to be seen if the city will change that figure.

The council is set to meet for one more budget workshop on Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. It will give final approval to the municipal budget for 2017-2018 at a meeting later in June (councilors cannot vote on items at workshops, and must make such decisions at either regular or special meetings).